Workday opens HR and finance data layers to developers

Workday made its Trusted Agent Platform headless at the Workday Rising conference in Las Vegas, opening its HR and finance data layers to developers using external tools like Claude Code and Cursor.

Headless Architecture and Agent-Ready Tools

Workday CTO Gabe Monroy detailed the technical scope of the rollout during a press briefing ahead of the event. The company’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, SQL access to live Workday data, and a shared runtime for agents are now generally available. Customers can run autonomous agents built on foundation models from Anthropic, Google, Meta, Mistral, Nvidia, and OpenAI.

For AI developers, the primary entry point is Agent-Ready Tools, an MCP server shipping as part of Workday Extend AI. Users authenticate with their own Workday credentials, which binds every action directly to the individual’s permission profile. Monroy noted that the server currently offers 275 read tools and 54 tools capable of writing or deleting data.

Complementing this is Live Data Query, part of Workday Data Cloud. This component enables BI tools and external agents to run SQL queries directly against Workday’s object graph via JDBC access, returning strictly filtered rows based on the requesting user’s authorization level.

Runtime Enforcement and the Agent Harness

Workday introduced Agent Harness as the shared runtime for both native and third-party agents. This layer injects the user’s identity, organizational position, and access rights into every execution thread, while dynamically routing tasks to specific models based on cost and performance parameters.

Developer Agent generates Workday applications and agents from natural-language prompts within environments like Claude Code, Cursor, or the Workday Developer Site. Meanwhile, Custom Agents allows teams to deploy solutions built with LangChain or Google’s Agent Development Kit.

Two additional components remain on the roadmap for early access in early 2027. Agent Context Service will preload only the specific Workday data required for a given task. Grounded Reasoning will validate planned actions against corporate policies and process rules before execution.

In contrast to methods that rely on data lakes or independent service accounts—methods Monroy demonstrated could bypass strict access controls—Workday’s native MCP server enforces enterprise permissions directly at the API boundary.

Laying the Groundwork for Enterprise CIOs

Workday CEO and co-founder Aneel Bhusri addressed attendees amid ongoing corporate restructuring and speculation about a potential buyout. Bhusri noted that corporate head count reductions were intended to streamline an organizational hierarchy that previously featured 13 layers between him and a developer.

Beyond the software architecture, the shift toward headless operations demands renewed technical discipline from IT leadership. Bhusri stated plainly during a press Q&A that autonomous agent workflows fail without high-quality data.

CIOs must construct the underlying data layer, semantic models, and ontologies required by foundation models, placing data governance squarely back into the portfolio of enterprise IT teams.