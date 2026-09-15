WWE Raw Results September 14, 2026: Roman Reigns vs. Penta

On September 14, 2026, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Penta in a main event. The international card also featured Chad Gable retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee, alongside high-stakes Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

Fantasy & Market Impact

A Night in Mexico City

For the first time in fifteen years, Monday Night Raw touched down in Mexico City at Arena CDMX. According to Wrestleview live reports, the atmosphere crackled with electric noise from the opening bell. Rey Mysterio kicked off the broadcast wearing a neck brace following a beating from Omos at AAA Triplemania 34. The WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager ignited the local fanbase before introducing the newly crowned Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, who captured the gold in her home nation of Chile over the weekend with Becky Lynch serving as guest referee.

That celebration hit a roadblock when Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Morgan decried Vaquer as a hypocrite, claiming she was screwed in Santiago. The war of words quickly escalated into an impromptu mixed tag team match pairing Vaquer and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano against Morgan and Dominik. The bout descended into chaos when JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez interfered to draw a disqualification finish, leaving Rey Mysterio laid out by a Frog Splash.

High-Flying Qualifiers and Technical Masterclasses

With the roster gearing up for the upcoming ladder matches, the card featured intense qualification bouts. Je’Von Evans secured a victory in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier, overcoming World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory and Big Cass. Evans utilized his aerial offense, surviving Cass’s brute strength and hitting a decisive OG Cutter to punch his ticket alongside Bron Breakker.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Match Title / Type Participants Winner Finish Method Mixed Tag Team Match Stephanie Vaquer & El Grande Americano vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Vaquer & Americano Disqualification Money in the Bank Qualifier Je’Von Evans vs. Austin Theory vs. Big Cass Je’Von Evans Pinfall via OG Cutter WWE Intercontinental Championship Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee Chad Gable Submission Women’s MITB Qualifier Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice Lola Vice Pinfall World Heavyweight Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta Roman Reigns Pinfall

The technical highlight of the evening belonged to Chad Gable and Dragon Lee. Contested over the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the match showcased a blend of Lucha Libre pace and grappling. Lee punished Gable with high-impact dives, including a tope con hilo, while Gable countered with mat-based attacks. Ultimately, Gable forced Lee to tap out and retain his title.

Roman Reigns Survives Penta

The main event featured Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. Penta arrived on horseback earlier in the day and walked out to a roar from the Mexico City crowd.

Despite the crowd support, Reigns secured the victory by pinfall, allowing him to stand tall and close out the international broadcast.

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