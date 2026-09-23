Xbox Reset: Halo to Activision, Ninja Theory at Risk

Meanwhile, smaller developer Ninja Theory faces potential closure following two failed acquisition attempts.

The Deconstruction of Halo Studios and Activision’s New Mandate

The operational landscape at Microsoft’s gaming division shifted dramatically as the summer Xbox-reset entered its next phase. According to an internal memo published by Matt Booty on Xbox Wire, Activision will now direct the development of the next Halo title. To accommodate this, a dedicated team is being constructed that will operate independently from the Call of Duty pipeline.

This organizational pivot marks a radical departure for the franchise. Under the new directive, a smaller faction remains at Halo Studios to oversee legacy software and community relations.

Activision-Präsident Rob Kostich set expectations high, stating that the objective is nothing less than building “the greatest Halo game of ever.” Alongside Halo, Activision assumes control of Rare and World’s Edge, effectively bringing Sea of Thieves and Age of Empires under the Activision-Blizzard corporate umbrella.

Structural Breakdown of the Xbox-Reset: Total Job Reductions: Approximately 3,200 positions targeted since July, with 268 additional cuts announced in this latest wave.

Approximately 3,200 positions targeted since July, with 268 additional cuts announced in this latest wave. Activision Gains: Halo development, Rare, and World’s Edge.

Halo development, Rare, and World’s Edge. Bethesda Consolidation: Assumes management of Obsidian Entertainment alongside a joint Fallout project.

Assumes management of Obsidian Entertainment alongside a joint Fallout project. Studio Mergers: Playground Games and Turn 10 combined into a single entity for Forza and Fable.

Obsidian Joins Bethesda While Smaller Studios Spin Off

Role-playing game properties are experiencing a parallel consolidation. Bethesda is absorbing oversight of Obsidian Entertainment.

Photo: dailygame.at

Simultaneously, Microsoft is streamlining its racing and casual portfolios. Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are fusing into a unified entity dedicated entirely to the Forza and Fable franchises. King is taking over Microsoft Casual Games, isolating casual publishing into a specialized commercial funnel.

Not all studios found a safe harbor within these corporate realignments. Compulsion Games and Double Fine completed management buyouts, successfully spinning off alongside their intellectual property portfolios and game catalogs. Undead Labs enacted a comparable transition, securing a path to release State of Decay 3 via a new publisher while maintaining its targeted Game Pass launch window.

Ninja Theory Faces Uncertain Horizons

While management buyouts saved several developer teams, the strategy failed for smaller structural units. Following the initial announcement of widespread studio evaluations in July, negotiations for two prospective acquisition agreements for Ninja Theory ultimately collapsed. Microsoft has consequently initiated formal discussions regarding a potential studio closure, though alternative pathways remain under review.

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Similar uncertainty surrounds France-based Arkane Lyon. Consultations regarding its corporate future remain active and are scheduled to continue through the end of the year. These measures complete approximately three-quarters of the broader restructuring roadmap initially detailed by Xbox leadership during the summer.

The overarching architecture of the organization now relies on fewer, consolidated power centers. Major intellectual properties are concentrated among high-yield internal publishers, while peripheral studios are systematically divested or wound down to prioritize immediate operating margins.