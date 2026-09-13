Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will take the lead in fostering artificial intelligence collaboration and development among developing-economy countries during the BRICS bloc summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026, according to statements released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Establishing a BRICS Open-Source AI Community

As part of a broad diplomatic and technological push, China plans to pioneer the establishment of a BRICS AI open-source community, according to official statements from Beijing. The initiative aims to support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, organize specialized AI seminars and training courses, and build an open AI ecosystem across participating nations.

The proposals arrive during a period of rapid industry expansion, with technology firms globally releasing increasingly powerful models at a frenetic pace. Alongside commercial acceleration, the sector faces intense regulatory and existential scrutiny. According to reports covering the summit, a researcher who previously worked at both OpenAI and Anthropic stated publicly that many industry insiders believe artificial intelligence carries risks severe enough to threaten humanity by the end of the decade. President Xi did not address the ongoing international debate regarding artificial intelligence safety during his address at the New Delhi meetings.

Digital Ecosystems and Youth Exchange Programs

Beyond open-source software cooperation, Xi outlined plans to establish a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform designed to facilitate digital skills training, technological exchange, and industrial alignment among developing economies. Additional proposals introduced at the summit include the creation of a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance alongside a dedicated youth exchange program focused on scientific and technological innovation.

Photo: europesays.com

The BRICS bloc was originally established in 2009 as a counterweight to Western dominance, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The organization has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The institutional scope of the bloc now encompasses technology sharing and digital infrastructure initiatives as developing nations navigate the global AI boom.