XtalPi-Backed Viva-Thera Advances AI-Designed HIV Candidate to Preclinical Stage in Seven Months

In a notable fusion of structural biology and artificial intelligence, biotechnology startup Viva-Thera—incubated and backed by XtalPi—has successfully nominated a preclinical small-molecule drug candidate targeting the membrane-proximal external region of HIV-1 gp41. Completed in just seven months, the milestone utilizes computational screening across approximately 10 million compounds to isolate five validated hits.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What Happened: Viva-Thera and XtalPi used artificial intelligence and automated laboratory testing to find a promising chemical compound against HIV in seven months.

Viva-Thera and XtalPi used artificial intelligence and automated laboratory testing to find a promising chemical compound against HIV in seven months. The Target: The drug aims at a specific part of the virus called MPER, which helps HIV enter human cells and remains largely stable across different viral strains.

The drug aims at a specific part of the virus called MPER, which helps HIV enter human cells and remains largely stable across different viral strains. Current Status: This is a preclinical candidate, meaning it has been selected for laboratory development and has not yet been tested in human clinical trials.

Structural Biology Meets Generative AI in HIV Drug Discovery

The race to neutralize human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) has long contended with the pathogen’s high mutation rate. However, certain structural components of the viral envelope remain conserved. Founded by Dr. Qingshan Fu—who previously published research on the viral membrane-proximal external region while affiliated with Harvard Medical School—Viva-Thera focuses its therapeutic strategy on the gp41 protein’s membrane-proximal external region (MPER) and transmembrane domain (TMD). According to company disclosures reported via financial newswires on September 22, this region retains approximately 90% sequence identity across diverse viral strains.

To overcome historical challenges in studying MPER outside its natural lipid setting, Viva-Thera determined an atomic-resolution structure spanning the MPER, transmembrane domain, and cytoplasmic tail. The team then reconstituted these elements onto nanoparticle surfaces. This provided XtalPi’s computational platform with a precise physical model for generative AI screening. By searching a chemical library of roughly 10 million compounds, the partners isolated five validated hits before refining them into a single preclinical candidate (PCC).

Broad-Spectrum Implications and Multi-Modality Pipelines

Existing antiretroviral regimens primarily target reverse transcriptase, integrase, or protease enzymes. By focusing on gp41-mediated membrane fusion at the MPER site, this small-molecule approach introduces an alternative mechanism of action that could theoretically complement current drug combinations and assist patients experiencing drug resistance. In addition to the small-molecule program, Viva-Thera’s public launch outlines three other therapeutic modalities: vaccines, gene therapy, and cell therapy.

In animal studies conducted on rhesus macaques, Viva-Thera’s MPER immunogens elicited antibody levels approximately five times higher than those of a conventional comparator. Furthermore, antisera retained functional inhibition of HIV pseudovirus infection at a 1:1,000 dilution. Simultaneously, the company’s gene-therapy program aims to deploy non-replicating vectors carrying CRISPR-Cas9 tools to target integrated HIV proviral DNA in CD4+ T cells, having completed initial vector construction and cellular introduction in humanized models.

Overview of Viva-Thera’s MPER-Targeted HIV Program Milestones Program Modality Primary Target / Mechanism Reported Milestone Small-Molecule Drug gp41 MPER-TMD-CT fusion machinery Preclinical Candidate (PCC) nominated after 7 months of AI screening Vaccine Immunogens MPER structural envelope Elicited antibody levels ~5x higher than comparator in rhesus macaques Gene Therapy Integrated HIV proviral DNA via CRISPR-Cas9 Completed vector construction and CD4+ T-cell introduction in humanized mice

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients currently managing HIV must continue adhering to established, guideline-backed antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens prescribed by qualified infectious disease specialists. Abruptly altering or discontinuing approved medications poses severe risks of viral rebound, immune decline, and drug resistance. Consult a licensed medical provider immediately if experiencing adverse symptoms related to current therapies or to discuss approved pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) options.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Path Forward and Regulatory Horizon

While the seven-month turnaround from structural biology to preclinical candidate nomination highlights the expanding utility of automation and machine learning in drug discovery, rigorous clinical validation remains ahead. The candidate must successfully navigate Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies, toxicology assessments, and subsequent Phase I, II, and III clinical trials regulated by agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before any consideration for human therapeutic deployment. For now, the milestone marks an early, technologically driven step in expanding the structural repertoire against a persistent global pathogen.

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