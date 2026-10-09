Yao Ming discusses modern centers as Yang Hansen plays in NBA preseason

Following the NBA China Games in Macao on October 8, Yao Ming addressed the evolving role of modern centers by stating that players must adapt to the fast-paced game rather than relying on outdated templates.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Valuation: Yang’s expanding playmaking profile boosts his long-term dynasty league upside, particularly in formats rewarding assists and defensive efficiency from the frontcourt.

Yang’s expanding playmaking profile boosts his long-term dynasty league upside, particularly in formats rewarding assists and defensive efficiency from the frontcourt. Rotation Stability: Clean discipline—highlighted by zero fouls in a recent preseason outing—brightens his outlook for securing consistent second-unit minutes.

Clean discipline—highlighted by zero fouls in a recent preseason outing—brightens his outlook for securing consistent second-unit minutes. Draft Capital Validation: As a first-round pick, his ability to execute high-value tactical actions justifies the franchise’s developmental investment.

As a first-round pick, his ability to execute high-value tactical actions justifies the franchise’s developmental investment. Market Trends: Increased floor-spacing capabilities elevate the modern center’s overall valuation in fantasy trading landscapes.

Yao Ming’s Assessment of Modern Big Men

Faced with questions regarding what advice to offer young center Yang Hansen, Yao Ming responded with a smile during the Macao event, noting that he should avoid giving guidance that risks misleading the next generation. As Sina Sports reported, Yao utilized a striking analogy to frame the landscape: pilots from a century ago can no longer fly contemporary aircraft. He emphasized that modern basketball accelerates at such a rapid pace that the definition of a center differs entirely from past eras, leaving players no choice but to adapt unless they possess the singular dominance of Shaquille O’Neal.

Yao stressed that observers must analyze the broader structure of the sport before evaluating individual positions. He compared a position to a single component within a complex machine, insisting that analysts must first understand how the entire system functions. By refusing to hand down a rigid technical blueprint, Yao acknowledged that the tactical answers of two decades ago no longer apply to today’s floor.

Player Draft Position Recent Key Stat Line Tactical Role Yang Hansen Round 1, Pick 16 6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL High-post distributor & floor spacer

Performance and Tactical Evolution on the Court

On the same day as Yao’s public remarks, the Portland Trail Blazers secured a 123-118 preseason victory over the Golden State Warriors. Yang Hansen delivered a strong performance off the bench, logging the entire fourth quarter and contributing 6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal while finishing with a +5 net rating. Crucially, the young center committed zero fouls across his minutes, marking his first career instance of playing through a full final frame without picking up a personal foul.

That discipline highlights a measurable improvement in foul avoidance under high-intensity game pressure. Furthermore, his four assists underscore a burgeoning playmaking capability from the high post. That specific skill aligns directly with Yao’s updated manual for modern centers, which prioritizes distributing from the top of the key and stretching opposing defenses.

Pathways to Longevity in the Modern League

Adapting to the contemporary game demands a vast expansion of traditional skill sets. Modern big men are no longer restricted to operating exclusively with their backs to the basket; they must execute pick-and-roll drops, pop out to the perimeter to space the floor, rotate swiftly on defensive coverages, and sustain ball movement from the high post.

Yao previously noted that players carry primary responsibility for their own development in the NBA, advising young prospects to maintain clarity of purpose and stay patient. As the 16th overall selection works to cement his place in the rotation, steady execution remains the foundation of his ongoing transition.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.