Youth Media Addiction Hits Record High in Germany: New DAK Study

A comprehensive study published in February 2026 by DAK-Gesundheit in collaboration with the Center for Interdisciplinary Addiction Research (ZIS) at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) reveals that media addiction among 10- to 17-year-olds in Germany has reached historic levels. The findings document an escalating reliance on social media and video streaming, alongside the first baseline data on generative artificial intelligence integration in classrooms.

Social Media Dependency Climbs to a Record High

The eighth wave of the DAK study exposes a marked shift in how minors interact with platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Pathological social media use among 10- to 17-year-olds has climbed to 6.6 percent, translating to approximately 360,000 clinically affected children and adolescents. This metric marks the highest stand since the inception of the annual tracking. An additional 19.2 percent of respondents exhibit risky use patterns, bringing the total number of youth experiencing emotional impairment, falling academic performance, or strained real-world relationships to over 1.4 million.

According to the data, older demographics bear the brunt of the crisis. Among adolescents aged 14 to 17, the addiction rate hits 10 percent, compared to just 2.7 percent for children aged 10 to 13. Gender divides remain distinct: 7.4 percent of girls suffer from social media addiction, outstripping the 5.8 percent reported among boys. Researchers trace these behavioral hooks directly to persistent recommendation engines, where infinite scrolling and hyper-personalized content loops maximize user retention and fracture attention spans.

Surging Passive Streaming and Daily Screen Volumes

Beyond interactive social feeds, passive media consumption is expanding at an equally aggressive pace. The DAK findings highlight a massive 60 percent year-over-year spike in risky video-streaming behavior across platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. Pathological streaming affects 4.0 percent of youths, while 21.4 percent demonstrate risky viewing patterns, a steep climb from the 13.4 percent recorded in the prior analysis.

Children increasingly deploy continuous binge-watching as a coping mechanism to regulate negative emotional states, including boredom, academic stress, and daily anxiety. Raw time-use metrics underscore the intensity of this engagement. On weekdays, adolescents spend an average of 157 minutes on social media, escalating to 227 minutes on weekends. Gaming clocks in at 105 minutes on weekdays and 171 minutes on weekend days.

Compounding this digital isolation is the pervasive phenomenon of “phubbing”—the act of snubbing someone in a real-life setting in favor of a smartphone. The study reveals that 35.2 percent of surveyed youth feel regularly ignored by peers due to device distraction, driving elevated rates of loneliness, depressive symptoms, and psychological stress.

Generative AI Enters the Classroom and Emotional Coping Loops

For the first time, the DAK monitoring initiative captured the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence among school-age children. The metrics show that 27.2 percent of 10- to 17-year-olds utilize conversational chatbots like ChatGPT multiple times a week. The primary driver is academic optimization: roughly 72 percent of these users leverage AI tools to manage homework assignments, draft presentations, and prepare for exams.

However, deeper data correlations raise significant red flags regarding psychosocial health. Children experiencing loneliness, anxiety, or depressive moods deploy AI assistants at twice the rate of their peers. Rather than treating the systems strictly as utilitarian study aids, vulnerable youth increasingly rely on chatbots as synthetic emotional conversational partners.

Clinical Guidelines, Screening Protocols, and Policy Demands

The medical community has begun formally structuring responses to these behavioural shifts. New guidelines established under the Association of the Scientific Medical Societies in Germany (AWMF) standardise diagnostics and interventions for internet use disorders. The clinical gold standard centres on cognitive behavioral therapy, with modern therapeutic frameworks explicitly incorporating family units to build media literacy and self-control rather than enforcing absolute device abstinence.

Social media giants to stand trial on youth addiction claims | REUTERS

To catch high-risk trajectories early, DAK and the Professional Association of Paediatricians have introduced targeted media addiction screenings integrated into routine youth check-ups. At the structural level, DAK Vorstandschef Andreas Storm has called for systemic educational reform, advocating for the introduction of a dedicated school subject focused on health and media education. Storm notes that blunt classroom mobile phone bans fail to address the underlying psychological drivers of digital dependency, necessitating foundational training like the “smart kiddies” elementary school projects to foster healthy digital habits early.