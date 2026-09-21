Zattoo Appoints Tina Rodriguez as Permanent CEO

Zattoo has officially appointed Tina Rodriguez as CEO, confirming her permanent leadership role as of September 21, 2026. Rodriguez, who has served as CEO ad interim since April 2026, will now lead the streaming provider’s strategic transformation and growth following her previous tenure as Chief Consumer Officer.

This isn’t just a corporate shuffle; it is a signal of where the European streaming market is heading. For months, the industry has watched Zattoo navigate the precarious gap between traditional linear TV and the fragmented world of FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channels. By locking in Rodriguez, Zattoo is betting on a leader who understands the “plumbing” of the industry—the technical infrastructure—as much as the consumer-facing glitter.

The Bottom Line

Permanent Leadership: Tina Rodriguez transitions from interim to permanent CEO after six months of stabilizing the company.

Tina Rodriguez transitions from interim to permanent CEO after six months of stabilizing the company. Strategic Pivot: The focus is shifting toward B2B expansion, specifically via Zattoo Orchestrate and the FAST channel ecosystem.

The focus is shifting toward B2B expansion, specifically via Zattoo Orchestrate and the FAST channel ecosystem. Proven Track Record: Rodriguez brings a heavy-hitting pedigree from Liberty Global and Unitymedia to combat subscriber churn.

The Architecture of a Streaming Pivot

Let’s be real: the “streaming wars” have entered a grueling second phase. It is no longer about who can spend the most on original content—that era of reckless spending ended when the markets demanded actual profitability. Now, it is about distribution and accessibility. This is where Rodriguez comes in. According to Zattoo’s official announcement, her tenure as interim CEO has already yielded tangible results, including a critical advertising sales partnership with Ströer.

But the real story is the B2B play. While most of us think of Zattoo as an app on our TV, the company is aggressively expanding its “Zattoo Orchestrate” modular portfolio. The recent go-live at Elisa Eesti, an Estonian entertainment provider, proves that Zattoo is positioning itself as the backend engine for other providers. It is a savvy move; why fight for every single individual subscriber when you can sell the infrastructure to the providers who already own them?

Here is the kicker: Rodriguez isn’t an outsider. She joined Zattoo in January 2026 as Chief Consumer Officer. She knows where the bodies are buried and exactly which parts of the user experience are lagging. Her background at Liberty Global and Sunrise gives her a vantage point that blends traditional cable logic with digital agility.

Bridging the Gap Between Linear and FAST

The launch of Zeno True Crime marks Zattoo’s formal entry into the FAST channel business. For the uninitiated, FAST is the current obsession of the Variety-covered media landscape—think of it as the digital version of flipping through cable channels, but free and ad-supported. By creating its own FAST content, Zattoo is reducing its reliance on third-party licensing, which is notoriously volatile.

The transition from previous CEO Roger Elsener—who departed in April 2026 to lead the Swiss Radio and Television (SRF)—was seamless. Elsener had already laid the groundwork with partnerships involving HBO Max and Paramount+, but Rodriguez is the one tasked with scaling those wins. The industry is currently seeing a massive trend toward “bundling,” and Zattoo’s integration of ARD and ZDF libraries is a textbook example of how to keep users within a single ecosystem to prevent churn.

Strategic Pillar Key Initiative Industry Impact B2B Growth Zattoo Orchestrate (Elisa Eesti) Diversifies revenue beyond retail subscriptions. Ad Monetization Ströer Partnership Increases ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Content Strategy Zeno True Crime (FAST) Reduces licensing costs; increases watch time. Market Reach Joyn Switzerland (Zattoo Ingest) Strengthens dominance in the DACH region.

The High Stakes of the DACH Streaming Market

Operating in the German-speaking (DACH) market is a different beast than the US market. You are dealing with strict regulatory environments and a population that still possesses a deep affinity for public broadcasting.

Daniel Mönch, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Zattoo, noted that Rodriguez has provided “stability both internally and externally” during her interim period. In the world of C-suite appointments, “stability” is often code for “she stopped the bleeding and the investors are happy.” Rodriguez’s focus on Customer Experience (CX) is critical here. In an era of “subscription fatigue,” the platform that is easiest to use—and easiest to find content on—wins.

But the math tells a different story regarding the competition. They have to compete on utility. By becoming a “modular” provider, they are effectively hedging their bets. If the consumer market dips, their B2B contracts with companies like Joyn Switzerland provide a financial safety net.

The Rodriguez Roadmap

Looking ahead, the mandate for Rodriguez is clear: transformation. She isn’t just maintaining the status quo; she is evolving Zattoo from a streaming app into a comprehensive media technology company. The success of the “Zattoo Modular” portfolio will be the primary metric of her success over the next 24 months.

As Rodriguez herself stated, the goal is to continue developing an “innovation strategy in an ever-changing market environment.” For the average viewer, this means more seamless integrations and perhaps more niche, ad-supported content that mimics the lean-back experience of traditional TV without the cable bill.

The big question remains: can Zattoo maintain its agility as it scales its B2B operations? Often, when a company pivots toward enterprise solutions, the consumer product suffers. Rodriguez’s challenge will be balancing the needs of a corporate client in Estonia with the needs of a movie lover in Berlin.

Do you think the shift toward FAST channels is the future of television, or are we just recreating the cable packages we all tried to escape? Let me know in the comments.