The Zephyr HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop powered by Impulse has received a significant software update introducing dedicated individual element timers, an improved system information bar, and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air updates. Announced in September 2026, the update aims to enhance the usability of the 30-inch and 36-inch high-output induction appliances.

Beyond the Cutout: How Over-the-Air Architecture Changes Kitchen Hardware

Appliances traditionally operate on static firmware installed at the factory. Once a range or cooktop is hardwired into a kitchen, its feature set remains frozen for its operational lifespan. Zephyr is challenging this paradigm through its partnership with San Francisco-based technology company Impulse Labs. By introducing Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air (OTA) updates to the HyperCore™ Induction Cooktop, the companies are shifting heavy-duty kitchen appliances into a continuous software delivery lifecycle.

According to official product details, the cooktop connects to Wi-Fi right out of the box. This connectivity is not merely for remote diagnostics. It serves as the primary conduit for deploying new user-facing features and system enhancements directly to the hardware after installation.

Granular Control and the New Interface Design

The latest software release focuses heavily on interface clarity and multi-dish management. Each of the cooktop’s four heating elements now features its own dedicated timer. This architectural adjustment lets home cooks and professional chefs keep multiple dishes on track simultaneously without relying on external timers.

Once a countdown reaches zero, the interface displays the elapsed time until the user dismisses it. Accompanying this is a redesigned system information bar. The updated layout surfaces battery status, active Wi-Fi connectivity, notifications, and software update prompts at a glance. Element-specific data—including active power, target temperatures, and timer status—is organized to minimize visual clutter while cooking.

“HyperCore was designed with innovation beyond installation in mind,” said Zephyr President Luke Siow, highlighting the platform’s capacity to receive post-installation functional upgrades.

Under-the-Hood Power and Precise Thermal Management

Software agility relies on underlying hardware muscle. The HyperCore™ platform drives its heating surface using four ultra-high-output 10 kW heating elements. This output yields the thermal equivalent of 72,000 BTU gas, positioning the appliance up to four times more powerful than traditional gas and three times more powerful than standard induction cooktops.

To manage this high-intensity energy safely without requiring heavy kitchen electrical remodels, the appliance incorporates a built-in battery. This battery supports peak performance spikes while remaining fully compatible with a standard 120V or 240V outlet.

Precision is managed via ExactSense™ proprietary sensor technology. Rather than merely reading the temperature of the glass surface beneath the cookware, ExactSense™ measures the temperature of the pan itself. Paired with ExactTemp™ technology and Dual Cooking Modes—allowing users to toggle between Power Mode in watts and Temperature Mode in exact Fahrenheit degrees—the system executes delicate tasks like tempering chocolate or maintaining exact oil temperatures without thermal lag.

Physical interaction balances the digital architecture. Detachable magnetic knobs provide tactile control while allowing for effortless cleaning of the sleek, low-profile glass surface. LED element rings signal active thermal states, while a 12.8-inch display anchors the interface.

The 36-Inch Expansion and Ecosystem Context

The software rollout coincides with the broader hardware availability of the 36-inch HyperCore™ model, joining the established 30-inch variant. Both sizes give designers and builders greater flexibility across contemporary kitchen layouts.

Photo: zephyronline.com

Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR)—an air quality solutions provider whose portfolio includes brands like Broan-NuTone and Nortek Air Solutions—supports this ongoing push into advanced residential building technologies. By integrating high-wattage battery storage into inductive cooking surfaces, the Zephyr and Impulse partnership points toward an energy-abundant future where high-performance kitchen appliances bypass legacy infrastructure limitations while continuously evolving through software.