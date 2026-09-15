007 First Light Path Tracing Update Released with RTX 50-Series Requirements

IO Interactive released the 007 First Light Path Tracing update on September 15, 2026, establishing a heavy hardware barrier for PC players. According to specifications detailed by DSOGaming, running the stealth action title with real-time path tracing enabled demands at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card to achieve native 1080p at 60 FPS on medium settings.

Deconstructing the Path Tracing Hardware Requirements

The arrival of the patch, weighing 11GB on Steam, forces a stark division between standard rasterized rendering and fully ray-traced global illumination. While standard PC configurations remain accessible—requiring an RTX 4070 for enthusiast 1440p gaming—the dedicated path tracing tiers scale aggressively alongside NVIDIA’s latest hardware stack.

To hit the baseline requirement of 1080p at 60 FPS using medium path tracing settings, players need an Intel Core i5-13500 or AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, backed by 16GB of RAM and the aforementioned RTX 5070 equipped with 12GB of VRAM. Stepping up to 1440p at 60 FPS on medium settings calls for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB of VRAM, while maintaining the same processor tier.

At the absolute ceiling, the ultra preset targets 4K gaming.

007 First Light Path Tracing PC Requirements Breakdown Configuration Target Resolution & Performance GPU Requirement CPU Requirement RAM Path Tracing Minimum 1080p @ 60 FPS (Medium) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB) Intel Core i5-13500 / AMD Ryzen 5 7600 16GB Path Tracing Recommended 1440p @ 60 FPS (Medium) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB) Intel Core i5-13500 / AMD Ryzen 5 7600 16GB Path Tracing Ultra 4K (High Settings) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 (32GB) Intel Core i5-13600K / AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 32GB

The Real-World Performance Penalty and Upscaling Reliance

Raw hardware specifications tell only part of the story. Early performance metrics show that enabling path tracing introduces an immense computational tax on the GPU’s ray-tracing cores and execution units.

Photo: moddingway.com

At native 1440p, an RTX 5080 struggles to clear 20 FPS. Similarly, the flagship RTX 5090 yields only 21 FPS at native 4K with high path tracing enabled.

Bridging this massive performance deficit requires leaning heavily on algorithmic assistance. The game integrates DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. To reach the advertised high-refresh targets—such as 200+ FPS on the RTX 5090 at 4K—players must utilize aggressive upscaling modes like Performance DLSS paired with multi-frame generation.

Ecosystem Alignment and Driver Support

NVIDIA laid the groundwork for this patch prior to its release. The company rolled out GeForce Game Ready Driver 616.92 on September 9, explicitly adding software support for the path tracing features arriving in IO Interactive’s in-house engine. DLSS Ray Reconstruction works alongside the patch to clean up noise in reflections and shadows, a necessary step when simulating complex light bounces across James Bond’s latest digital environments.

Photo: dsogaming.com

For PC enthusiasts examining the update, the reality is clear. While IO Interactive’s implementation delivers advanced lighting and physics-accurate reflections, the heavy reliance on modern upscaling technology makes path tracing an optional enthusiast luxury rather than a baseline expectation for the game’s broader audience on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.