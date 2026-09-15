Zelda 40th Anniversary Products: Brazil Pre-Order Date and Prices Leaked

The alleged pre-order schedule and pricing for Nintendo’s upcoming 40th-anniversary The Legend of Zelda hardware lineup in Brazil have leaked. According to details shared by Daniel Reensolber of the Oferta Nintendo group and corroborated by Republica DG, pre-orders are slated to begin on Friday, September 18, at 10:00 AM Brasília Time, featuring a special console edition, Pro Controller, and carrying case.

Hardware Pricing and Payment Tiers

Pricing details outline distinct costs depending on whether buyers use standard credit or the PIX instant payment system. Republica DG and Oferta Nintendo report identical projected figures across three core items celebrating four decades of the franchise.

The special commemorative bundle—the Nintendo Switch 2 40th Anniversary Edition—carries a projected price tag of R$ 4,749 on credit, dropping to R$ 4,416 for transactions processed via PIX. For those looking to upgrade their peripheral hardware, the themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is expected to cost R$ 699, or R$ 650 with PIX. Meanwhile, the themed carrying case, which includes a screen protector, is projected at R$ 429 on credit and R$ 398 via PIX.

Pro Controller Architecture and Peripherals

Beyond the aesthetic anniversary skin, the Pro Controller iteration integrates several functional hardware revisions detailed by Republica DG. The layout introduces programmable rear buttons—designated GL and GR—allowing players to map complex inputs without lifting their thumbs from the analog sticks.

Ergonomics and connectivity also see targeted upgrades. The controller features a dedicated C-button engineered as a shortcut for the console’s updated voice chat and GameChat systems. Audio integration arrives via a built-in 3.5mm P2 audio connector for direct headset communication. Mechanically, the hardware utilizes firmer, smoother analog sticks designed to mitigate plastic-on-plastic friction and wear against the housing, accompanied by a refined, softer D-pad tailored for 2D platforming inputs.

Pre-Order Logistics and Market Caveats

In parallel with the hardware leaks, Republica DG highlighted a separate limited-release window for physical media. The limited foil edition of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake opened its pre-order sequence on September 15 at 10:00 AM.

Photo: republicadg.com.br

Despite the specific times and values circulating across community groups, neither Nintendo Brasil nor major local retailers have officially confirmed the September 18 hardware pre-order window or the leaked price points. Prospective buyers are advised that these figures remain preliminary. Retailers are expected to disclose participating storefronts and definitive availability metrics in the coming days.