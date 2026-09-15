Families sue Matt Wright over Bynoe Harbour airboat crash

Two families are suing celebrity croc wrangler Matt Wright, his wife Kaia Wright, and Top End Safari Camp in the Federal Court over a May 2023 airboat crash in Bynoe Harbour that left passengers marooned in crocodile-infested waters with severe physical and psychological injuries.

Court documents filed in the Federal Court by New South Wales couple Ryan and Philippa Payne and Queenslanders Scott and Bianca McFarlane outline a terrifying sequence of events during a corporate retreat on May 10, 2023, according to reporting by the ABC.

The May 2023 Bynoe Harbour Airboat Crash and Allegations

Thirteen passengers boarded the airboat in the Finniss River system near Top End Safari Camp at Bynoe, south-west of Darwin. The lawsuit details that the families attended the camp for a corporate crocodile tour, receiving little instruction beyond being told they would get earmuffs to block out engine noise.

Passengers were directed past two large crocodiles before taking their seats. The driver, identified in court documents as Anton, accelerated to high speeds despite the vessel lacking seatbelts, a functioning radio, or a first-aid kit. As a large tree emerged about 200 metres ahead, the driver kept speeding toward it. Passengers initially believed he was joking and would swerve at the last moment.

When the McFarlanes realised a collision was imminent, they allegedly grabbed their two children and cradled them against their chests so they would absorb the impact. Sunscreen Company Sued for Misleading Conduct Over Pulled Products The Nightly

The vessel struck the tree at approximately 10:30 am, splitting its front section and sticking to the trunk. One woman suffered catastrophic facial and head injuries, while another drifted in and out of consciousness. Passengers found themselves stranded without mobile phone reception, a working radio, or medical supplies. About 10 minutes later, another airboat approached; its driver radioed the camp and said, We screwed up — there’s a big crash, we screwed up. The injured group was eventually brought ashore roughly 25 minutes after the collision.

Federal Court Scrutiny and Fragmented Legal Proceedings

The litigation surrounding the crash has fragmented across three distinct Australian court systems. During a Federal Court hearing, Justice Michael Lee questioned why the victims are pursuing separate legal fights instead of uniting under a class action. Why should three superior courts be dealing with similar matters? Justice Lee said, calling the situation beyond me and suggesting that the cases be cross-vested to be heard together.

Photo: thenightly.com.au

While eight members of the Payne and McFarlane families are suing Top End Safari Camp, Matt Wright, and Kaia Wright in the Federal Court for negligence and unconscionable conduct under Australian Consumer Law, other passengers have launched separate proceedings in the NT Supreme Court and the Victorian Supreme Court. Barrister Tim Smartt, counsel for the Federal Court applicants, noted that claimants across these jurisdictions have suffered very significant damages, including severe brain injuries.

Prior Safety Breaches and Insurance Litigation

The statement of claim places the 2023 incident within a broader history of alleged safety failures across Matt Wright’s business ventures. The legal documents cite past incidents, including the 2022 Arnhem Land helicopter crash that killed Netflix star Chris “Willow” Wilson and left pilot Sebastian Robinson a paraplegic with ongoing brain trauma.

Outback Wrangler Matt Wright sued over airboat crash | 7NEWS

Luigi Mangione’s State Murder Trial Postponed Following Federal Guilty Plea

The filing further alleges that Mr Wright received a notice of counselling in March 2016 following allegations of dangerously flying an unidentified black helicopter near other individuals. Another airboat operated by one of his businesses crashed in September 2016, injuring two passengers. According to the ABC’s legal reporting, these prior disciplinary matters led an aviation regulator delegate to conclude that Mr Wright displayed a concerning disregard for safety.

Alongside the civil claims for damages, aggravated damages, and exemplary damages, the Wrights and Top End Safari Camp remain locked in a separate legal battle with their insurer over who will ultimately bear the financial responsibility for the disaster.