Berlin Police Investigate Weapon Violations and Assaults After Taser Deployments

Berlin law enforcement officers deployed distance-conducting electric impulse devices, commonly known as tasers or DEIG, in two separate operational incidents across the German capital. The interventions occurred within a span of hours, addressing an armed confrontation in the Kreuzberg district and a disruptive disturbance in Mariendorf.
Confrontation in Görlitzer Park Involves 49-Year-Old Woman Carrying an Axe
The first incident unfolded on a afternoon in the Görlitzer Park area of Kreuzberg. Around 5 p.m., emergency services and police units responded after a witness flagged a security concern inside the designated weapons and knife prohibition zone.
Officers located a 49-year-old woman carrying an axe tucked into the waistband of her trousers. When law enforcement attempted to verify her identity and address the prohibited weapon, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation.
According to local police reports, the woman resisted the check violently, utilizing punches and kicks against the responding personnel. Faced with intense physical resistance and the immediate threat posed by the concealed weapon, officers deployed a DEIG to subdue her safely. Following the completion of identity checks at the scene, authorities released the woman, though subsequent legal proceedings remain active.
Late-Night Mariendorf Disturbance Triggers Second DEIG Deployment
Hours later, a separate operational team faced a volatile situation in the southern locality of Mariendorf. Police from two distinct precincts responded to reports of a heavily agitated individual at an event hosted within a garden allotment association along the street An der Rennbahn.
The incident began around 11 p.m. when a 40-year-old man exhibited increasingly aggressive behavior toward fellow guests. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the man attempted to flee the scene while repeatedly shouting insults at the officers.
When officers moved to detain him, the suspect actively fought back, forcing them to bring him to the ground. The man offered substantial physical resistance against his arrest, prompting officers to issue multiple verbal warnings regarding the use of a distance-conducting electric impulse device before ultimately discharging the unit.
Legal Proceedings and Outstanding Warrants
Despite the physical struggle during the Mariendorf arrest, the 40-year-old suspect sustained no injuries during the deployment. Officers transported him directly to a police holding facility for processing.
A subsequent check of the suspect’s records revealed multiple outstanding execution warrants. Authorities subsequently transferred the man from police custody to a correctional facility to serve the pending detention orders.
Meanwhile, Berlin police confirm that ongoing criminal investigations continue for both events. The 49-year-old woman in Kreuzberg faces active inquiries regarding alleged violations of the German Weapons Act and assault on law enforcement officers, while investigators finalize the case files for the Mariendorf incident. What measures do you think law enforcement should prioritize when handling armed suspects in public recreational zones?