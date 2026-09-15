Berlin Police Investigate Weapon Violations and Assaults After Taser Deployments

Berlin law enforcement officers deployed distance-conducting electric impulse devices, commonly known as tasers or DEIG, in two separate operational incidents across the German capital. The interventions occurred within a span of hours, addressing an armed confrontation in the Kreuzberg district and a disruptive disturbance in Mariendorf.

Confrontation in Görlitzer Park Involves 49-Year-Old Woman Carrying an Axe The first incident unfolded on a afternoon in the Görlitzer Park area of Kreuzberg. Around 5 p.m., emergency services and police units responded after a witness flagged a security concern inside the designated weapons and knife prohibition zone. Officers located a 49-year-old woman carrying an axe tucked into the waistband of her trousers. When law enforcement attempted to verify her identity and address the prohibited weapon, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation. According to local police reports, the woman resisted the check violently, utilizing punches and kicks against the responding personnel. Faced with intense physical resistance and the immediate threat posed by the concealed weapon, officers deployed a DEIG to subdue her safely. Following the completion of identity checks at the scene, authorities released the woman, though subsequent legal proceedings remain active.

Late-Night Mariendorf Disturbance Triggers Second DEIG Deployment Hours later, a separate operational team faced a volatile situation in the southern locality of Mariendorf. Police from two distinct precincts responded to reports of a heavily agitated individual at an event hosted within a garden allotment association along the street An der Rennbahn. The incident began around 11 p.m. when a 40-year-old man exhibited increasingly aggressive behavior toward fellow guests. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the man attempted to flee the scene while repeatedly shouting insults at the officers. When officers moved to detain him, the suspect actively fought back, forcing them to bring him to the ground. The man offered substantial physical resistance against his arrest, prompting officers to issue multiple verbal warnings regarding the use of a distance-conducting electric impulse device before ultimately discharging the unit.