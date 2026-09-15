Thatch Raises $108 Million at $1 Billion Valuation to Scale Health Benefits Platform

Thatch, a modern health benefits platform, has secured a $108 million funding round at a $1 billion valuation, according to a September 15 press release. The company helps employers transition from traditional group health plans to a consumer-directed model using Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), allowing employees to use pre-tax budgets for customized insurance coverage.

Here is the math. Traditional group health insurance models have long forced employers into a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach, leaving little room for customization as medical expenses climb. But the balance sheet tells a different story for startups bridging the gap between corporate HR budgets and individual consumer choice. By leveraging federal ICHRA regulations introduced in 2020, Thatch allows companies to set a fixed monthly allowance while employees curate their own medical, dental, and vision policies.

The Bottom Line

Valuation Milestone: Thatch reached a $1 billion valuation following a $108 million funding round announced in September, just 17 months after raising a $40 million Series B at a $410 million valuation, according to PitchBook data cited by TechCrunch.

Thatch reached a $1 billion valuation following a $108 million funding round announced in September, just 17 months after raising a $40 million Series B at a $410 million valuation, according to PitchBook data cited by TechCrunch. Rapid Revenue Expansion: The platform’s annual recurring revenue grew approximately sevenfold over the past year, with the total employer base surpassing 5,000 corporate clients.

The platform’s annual recurring revenue grew approximately sevenfold over the past year, with the total employer base surpassing 5,000 corporate clients. Macroeconomic Tailwinds: Employer healthcare costs are projected to jump over 8% in 2027, representing the largest increase since 2003, which is driving enterprise adoption of alternative funding models.

Scaling the Individual Coverage Model

Thatch’s infrastructure connects employers and workers directly to individual health insurance carriers, payroll providers, and corporate benefits platforms without requiring companies to dismantle existing administrative frameworks. Co-founded in 2021 by CEO Chris Ellis and former Stripe engineering executive Adam Stevenson, the platform uses AI to recommend optimal health plans based on individual worker requirements.

Under this arrangement, employees with lower medical utilization can select lower-cost coverage and direct remaining monthly funds toward eligible healthcare expenses not typically covered by standard policies. According to data shared by Ellis during the Series B announcement in April 2025, roughly half of platform members retain an average of $250 in leftover funds each month. These balances can be deployed via a branded debit card toward specialized treatments, including GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic, or health tech devices like the Oura Ring.

Venture Capital Backing and Market Competition

The latest Series C funding round drew participation from both new and existing institutional backers, including Index Ventures, The General Partnership, General Catalyst, and Andreessen Horowitz. Jahanvi Sardana, partner at Index Ventures, noted that the platform’s long-term trajectory extends beyond insurance shopping toward automated healthcare navigation.

Photo: thatch.com

“With AI, the end state is bigger than shopping: an agent that knows you, holds your wallet and can find, book and pay for the right care,” Sardana stated in the release. “The magic is that you stop navigating healthcare and start being taken care of.”

Thatch operates within a growing segment of financial technology and HR software companies capitalizing on the ICHRA framework, competing alongside industry peers such as Take Command, Remodel Health, and Zorro. Rather than renegotiating group insurance rates annually with carriers like United Healthcare or Anthem, corporate clients establish fixed fiscal boundaries while pushing insurance providers to compete directly for consumer retention.

Thatch Funding and Growth Metrics (2025–2026) Metric Series B (April 2025) Series C (September) Capital Raised $40 Million $108 Million Company Valuation $410 Million $1 Billion Active Employers Not Disclosed Exceeding 5,000 Revenue Trajectory Baseline Growth Grew ~7x Year-Over-Year

Navigating Enterprise Cost Pressures

Corporate deployment of consumer-directed health models is accelerating as organizations face mounting fiscal strain. With projected 2027 health insurance expenses threatening corporate operating margins, executive leadership teams are increasingly receptive to fixed-budget alternatives. By decoupling employee benefits from legacy group policies, platforms like Thatch shift the administrative burden away from human resources departments while giving workers direct purchasing power.

Photo: techcrunch.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.