Arch Manning Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Comment on AI Video of Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning publicly apologized on Instagram Tuesday following intense backlash over an insensitive comment he made regarding an AI-altered video depicting coach Steve Sarkisian striking ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe. The controversy unfolded following Texas’ dramatic 24-23 victory over top-ranked Ohio State.

Fantasy & Market Impact Locker Room Focus: As Texas claims the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 and prepares to host UTSA, coaching staff and leadership must quickly insulate the roster from media distractions.

The Press Conference Remark and Social Media Backlash

The controversy began during a Monday press conference when Inside Texas reporter Evan Vieth asked Manning about social media reactions to the Longhorns’ come-from-behind win against the Buckeyes. Manning responded by laughing and referencing an artificial intelligence-generated video.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits of stuff but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Have you all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe?” Manning said during the media session. Vieth initially posted the clip on social media and labeled the response as “gold,” triggering immediate public criticism across digital platforms.

The AI video mocked a real postgame sequence where Sarkisian shouted excitedly near Rowe—“That’s called Texas fight! That’s called Texas fight!” and “Hook ’em!”—before walking away. Sarkisian had earlier skipped a halftime interview due to broadcast technical difficulties, as noted by ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge.

Public Accountability and Direct Apologies

Recognizing the severity of the backlash, Manning took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue a direct and unreserved apology. The senior quarterback wrote that his words were deeply hurtful and that there is nothing funny about it.

Photo: nytimes.com

“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” Manning stated in his post.

Key Figure Role / Affiliation Action Taken Arch Manning Texas QB, Senior Issued public apology via Instagram on Tuesday. Holly Rowe ESPN Sideline Reporter Accepted Manning’s apology following a private conversation. Evan Vieth Inside Texas Reporter Apologized for initially framing the player’s remarks as “gold.” Steve Sarkisian Texas Head Coach Led team to a 24-23 victory over Ohio State.

Journalist Evan Vieth also addressed his role in amplifying the clip. Via social media, Vieth expressed regret for his hasty publication and caption choice. Meanwhile, Rowe, a veteran broadcaster with ESPN since 1998 and an advocate for cancer research, confirmed that she accepted Manning’s apology after a private discussion.

“Thank you Arch,” Rowe posted on social media. “I appreciate our conversation about this — which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.”

Program Focus Ahead of the UTSA Fixture

With the controversy swiftly addressed and resolved by those directly involved, the top-ranked Longhorns must pivot entirely back to on-field execution. Sarkisian’s squad ascended to the No. 1 position in the AP Top 25 following their resilient win over Ohio State.

Photo: nbcnews.com

For Manning, a projected first-round NFL draft prospect carrying a famous football lineage, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the magnifying glass surrounding elite collegiate programs.