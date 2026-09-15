AEW’s Swerve Strickland Reveals He Wrestled Years With Torn Meniscus

AEW star Swerve Strickland revealed that he wrestled with a torn meniscus for five years, dating back to 2019, while continuing to perform and capturing the AEW World Championship, before finally undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

Fantasy & Market Impact

In-Ring Durability: Despite historical wear and tear, Strickland maintains that the procedure will not alter how he works in the ring.

Despite historical wear and tear, Strickland maintains that the procedure will not alter how he works in the ring. Long-Term Preservation: Approaching age 37, the strategic layoff following his world championship run and All In Texas ensures enhanced longevity for main-event feuds.

Approaching age 37, the strategic layoff following his world championship run and All In Texas ensures enhanced longevity for main-event feuds. Therapeutic Regimen: Rehabilitation relies on peptide therapies and targeted protocols rather than masking discomfort with heavy medication.

The Five-Year Toll Behind the AEW World Championship

Professional wrestling demands an unforgiving physical toll, but sustaining a major joint injury across half a decade without missing major bookings represents an extreme threshold of pain tolerance. According to interviews given to HOT 97’s “Morning with Mero” as detailed by Wrestling Headlines, Strickland sustained the torn meniscus in 2019. Rather than stepping away for immediate reconstructive intervention, he opted to manage the trauma conservatively, utilizing heat, ice, and rest while actively avoiding heavy reliance on pharmaceutical pain management.

For years, the injury remained a background burden that flared up intensely away from the live broadcast cameras. As Strickland explained in reporting covered by Ringside News during a discussion with Forbes, the acute stress of the matches was manageable, but the cumulative damage manifested immediately afterward. He noted the reality of limping through airport terminals and committing to extensive icing sessions upon arriving home.

Strategic Timing and Front-Office Preservation

The decision to finally correct the structural damage was timed around the cyclical nature of professional wrestling television and major pay-per-view milestones. Having carried the promotion through his AEW World Title reign and subsequent high-profile matchups at All In Texas, Strickland recognized a window in his calendar to execute a deliberate physical reset.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

Milestone / Event Operational Status Medical Approach 2019 Meniscus Tear Managed through active competition Conservative (Heat, Ice, Rest) AEW World Title Run Performed through nagging post-match pain Aviation travel recovery protocols Surgical Intervention Scheduled time away from ring Meniscal repair and peptide therapy

Approaching age 37, the physical calculus shifted from sheer output preservation to proactive joint maintenance. Medical evaluations revealed early signs of localized arthritis, prompting a shift toward regenerative peptides and advanced non-narcotic anti-inflammatories designed to remove pain rather than simply mask the underlying joint degradation.

The Road Ahead in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

With the rehabilitation phase concluded, Strickland has made it clear that his in-ring psychology and pacing will remain entirely uncompromised. As elite competition heats up—typified by high-stakes matchups against elite rivals like Will Ospreay in tournament finals at events such as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door—the former champion returns to active duty with a fortified foundation rather than a modified repertoire.

Photo: wrestlingheadlines.com

Strickland’s ability to successfully navigate years of elite-level athletic competition on a compromised joint underscores the extreme physical resilience required at the absolute summit of modern professional wrestling.

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