Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube Form US Sports Streaming Lobby Group

The Streaming Access and Choice Alliance (SACA) launched on September 14, as a Washington, D.C. policy coalition formed by tech giants Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube. Led by trade group TechNet, the alliance aims to counter mounting federal scrutiny, antitrust investigations, and consumer backlash over live sports programming migrating behind subscription paywalls.

Fantasy & Market Impact Broadcast Fragmentation: With media rights spread across 10 different outlets during the 2025 NFL regular season alone, streaming paywalls directly inflate the total cost for fans attempting to track specific players or teams.

With media rights spread across 10 different outlets during the 2025 NFL regular season alone, streaming paywalls directly inflate the total cost for fans attempting to track specific players or teams. Content Volume: According to alliance data, sports content on major global subscription streaming services has increased by 52% since January 2024, altering traditional media valuation models.

The Regulatory Crosshairs and Washington Lobbying

Led by Mike Ward, TechNet’s senior vice president of federal policy and government relations, the coalition arrives at a flashpoint for sports broadcasting. Lawmakers and regulators have increasingly targeted the multi-billion-dollar migration of live games away from free-to-air broadcast networks and into walled gardens.

Federal pressure reached a crescendo earlier in the year. The U.S. Department of Justice launched an antitrust investigation in April into the NFL’s broadcast rights practices, examining whether placing live matchups behind subscription paywalls violates antitrust law or exceeds the protections granted by the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961.

Concurrently, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr opened an inquiry into sports broadcasting fragmentation, revealing that thousands of public comments overwhelmingly favored keeping major sporting events on free broadcast television. Senator Mike Lee, chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, compounded the pressure by requesting formal reviews from the DOJ and FTC after calculating that fans had to pay nearly $1,000 across various cable and streaming services during the 2025 season just to consume a full slate of games. Not to be outdone, the House Judiciary Committee released a critical report titled “The Sports Broadcasting Act: A Special-Interest Antitrust Exemption Gone Awry” and invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify.

Data Breakdown: The Shifting Media Landscape

To justify their market position, SACA’s founding members have leaned heavily on metrics highlighting broad digital adoption while pushing back against regulatory intervention. The coalition promotes technology-neutral frameworks designed to protect multi-game viewing options, analytics-driven feeds, and creator-hosted companion broadcasts.

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Metric / Indicator Reported Data Point Regulatory & Market Context Household Streaming Penetration 99% of US households Virtually universal baseline infrastructure for digital delivery. Average Subscriptions 3 services per American Indicates subscription fatigue amid fragmented sports rights. Broadband Access Over 90% of households High-speed baseline enabling live-stream carriage of major events. Cable/Satellite Retention 36% pay for traditional pay-TV Steep decline reflecting cord-cutting trends among sports viewers. Digital Antenna Dependence 15% rely exclusively on antennas Core constituency vulnerable to paywall exclusion for major events.

Navigating Trade Group Realignments

The formation of SACA also marks a strategic realignment for tech giants navigating a fractured lobbying environment. Netflix, Amazon, and Google—YouTube’s parent company—were formerly members of the Internet Association, a trade group that dissolved in late 2021 as members’ interests diversified. While Netflix subsequently joined the Motion Picture Association, that body primarily advocates for studio interests rather than the specific regulatory goals of standalone digital streaming platforms.

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Tech companies have increasingly turned to issue-specific coalitions to protect their digital footprints. In 2023, major streamers launched the Streaming Innovation Alliance to counter local broadcasters attempting to close regulatory gaps regarding streaming distribution.