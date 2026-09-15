Sydney Police Death Reexamined: 91-Year-Old Mystery Case Reopened

In April 1935, 37-year-old First Class Constable Leslie Andrew Nash was found dead with a fatal bullet wound above his right eye. A coroner ruled the death a suicide within two weeks, denying his grieving family a widow’s pension. Nearly a century later, following relentless efforts by his children, the New South Wales Supreme Court quashed the original verdict, paving the way for a rare second inquest.

A Family’s Century-Long Fight for Justice

For nearly a century, the descendants of First Class Constable Leslie Andrew Nash carried the heavy burden of a tarnished family legacy. Alma Nash was just a young girl when her father died in April 1935, discovering a fatal bullet wound above his right eye. A coroner ruled two weeks later that Constable Nash had taken his own life with his service revolver.

Here is why that matters: at the time, suicide was classified as a criminal offense in New South Wales. Because of the original coroner’s ruling, Constable Nash’s widow, Catherine, was systematically denied a police widow’s pension. The family struggled intensely for basic necessities like food, all while coping with the sudden loss of a husband and father of five, with a sixth child on the way. As Alma Madden, now 96, recounted in a 2025 recording played in court, police came to their home, and she heard her mother cry out in devastation. She was barred from attending her father’s funeral.

But there is a catch regarding the initial investigation that immediately raises red flags for modern legal experts. Investigators conducted no post-mortem examination on Constable Nash’s body. Furthermore, officials kept no records of the revolver or the bullet, omitting them entirely from the original coroner’s report.

Overturning a 1935 Verdict in the Supreme Court

Tireless advocacy from Constable Nash’s children—particularly Alma Madden and her brother Peter Nash—finally pierced through decades of bureaucratic indifference. According to coverage by The Senior, this dedicated legal crusade led the New South Wales Supreme Court to overturn the original coroner’s ruling in 2025. Acting Justice Derek Price ordered the near-century-old findings quashed, stating there was a real possibility the original verdict was entirely wrong.

Tragically, Peter Nash passed away just months after the Supreme Court decision, missing the opening of the fresh inquest by a narrow margin. Yet, persistence triumphed as 96-year-old Alma Madden walked into the NSW Coroner’s Court alongside more than a dozen nieces, nephews, and Peter’s son, Michael.

During the proceedings, counsel assisting the inquest Peita Ava Jones underscored the extraordinary nature of the case. “An inquest 91 years after a death is exceedingly rare,” Ms Jones noted, adding that she doubted another of such antiquity existed. She praised the family as being curious, engaged, and earnest in their united desire to finish Peter’s work.

Exploring New Theories: Homicide or Misadventure

As the second inquest opened, legal teams and family members began exploring alternative theories that the 1935 investigation conveniently ignored. Alma Madden testified via the 2025 recording that her father showed no signs of illness or professional stress leading up to his death, directly contradicting multiple media reports published at the time. Investigators are now actively considering whether Constable Nash was the victim of a homicide, or if he died from an accidental misadventure while tending to his gun.

The stark contrasts between the 1935 hurried conclusion and the modern judicial reexamination highlight the evolution of forensic accountability and coronial oversight.

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Comparative Overview of the Nash Inquests Metric / Detail The 1935 Inquest The Modern Reexamination Timeframe to Ruling Two weeks Reopened 91 years later Post-Mortem Examination None conducted Subject to modern judicial scrutiny Weapon & Ballistics Records None kept or acknowledged Re-evaluated under fresh legal theories Initial Verdict Suicide Quashed by the Supreme Court in 2025 Primary Suspensions Widow’s pension denied due to criminalized suicide Active inquiry into homicide and misadventure

The inquest concluded its hearings on Tuesday, with formal findings reserved to be delivered at a later date. While no legal ruling can entirely erase nearly a century of hardship, the proceedings represent a monumental step toward restoring historical truth and honor to a family that refused to let their patriarch be forgotten.