06 Alum Dan Grunfeld Named Stanford Men’s Basketball GM

Stanford alum Dan Grunfeld ’06 MBA ’17 is stepping into a dual role as the new general manager and an assistant coach for the Stanford men’s basketball program. Replacing Eric Reveno, Grunfeld returns to the Farm with deep program ties, bringing a blend of professional playing experience and front-office pedigree to head coach Kyle Smith’s staff.

Returning to the Farm With Pedigree

Dan Grunfeld returns to his alma mater following a playing career on the Cardinal hardwood from 2002 to 2006. During his junior campaign, the guard averaged 17.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest before a torn ACL cut his season short. Earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors that year, Grunfeld wrapped up his career on the Farm with 979 total points and 343 rebounds, playing under head coaches Mike Montgomery and Trent Johnson.

During his four-year tenure, the men’s basketball program reached the NCAA Tournament three times, including a No. 1 seed appearance in 2004. After going undrafted in the 2006 NBA Draft, Grunfeld carved out an eight-year professional career overseas, featuring stints in Germany, Spain, and Israel before hanging up his sneakers in 2014. He subsequently returned to Stanford to secure his MBA from the Graduate School of Business in 2017.

Dan Grunfeld Combines Family Executive Experience with Coaching

Basketball operations run deep in the Grunfeld family. His father, former NBA guard Ernie Grunfeld, served as general manager for the New York Knicks from 1993 to 1999, the Milwaukee Bucks from 1999 to 2003, and the Washington Wizards from 2003 to 2019. Dan Grunfeld now merges that generational executive insight with hands-on coaching duties.

Metric / Milestone Details Stanford Playing Career 2002–2006 (979 Points, 343 Rebounds) Academic Credentials Stanford ’06, MBA ’17 Professional Playing Tenure 8 seasons overseas (Germany, Spain, Israel) Program History 3 NCAA Tournament appearances, 2004 No. 1 seed

Grunfeld steps into the general manager vacancy left by Eric Reveno. Reveno held the position for a single year before departing the Farm in July to take over as the head coach at Brown. Grunfeld will work directly alongside head coach Kyle Smith as Smith enters his third season at the helm.

Preparing for the Opening Tip-Off

Kyle Smith enters the new campaign looking to build upon a 41–26 overall record amassed during his leadership thus far.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 17 with a road matchup against Santa Clara, putting the newly restructured staff straight into competition.