Sony Reportedly Accepting Pitches to Revive Classic PlayStation Franchises

Sony Opens Internal IP Library to Third-Party Studios for Next-Generation Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun accepting game pitches from external, third-party developers to revive dormant legacy franchises, with the first wave of titles targeted for the PlayStation 6 launch window. The platform holder is funding and publishing the projects directly rather than outsourcing them, enlisting original creators in some cases to supervise development.

Shifting Strategy Toward Dormant Franchises

The hardware manufacturer has adjusted its approach to managing its extensive intellectual property catalogue. Rather than leaving classic series in indefinite storage while internal teams like Naughty Dog focus on high-budget contemporary blockbusters, Sony is looking outward.

Discussions and active pitches currently center on several long-dormant brands. Gamegpu notes that the sci-fi shooter Killzone , the stealth platformer Sly Cooper , and the primate-collecting arcade series Ape Escape are among the primary franchises under consideration. For Killzone , production rumors point toward external studio People Can Fly operating under the creative oversight of series creator Guerrilla.

Sony "Accepting Pitches" For Classic PlayStation Games, PS6 Handheld, PS5 Greatly Improved

Historical Context of the Revival Targets

The targeted franchises carry significant history within the PlayStation ecosystem. The Ape Escape series debuted in 1999 on the original PlayStation, earning critical acclaim for pioneering the use of dual analog sticks. Yet, the franchise has remained entirely dormant since 2010.

Similarly, properties like Sly Cooper have spent over a decade away from active development. Under the newly reported framework, external teams are presenting new concepts directly to PlayStation, bypassing simple ports in favor of fresh entries funded and released under the PlayStation Studios banner.

Photo: Tech4Gamers

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