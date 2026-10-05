Sony Reportedly Accepting Pitches to Revive Classic PlayStation Franchises

Sony Opens Internal IP Library to Third-Party Studios for Next-Generation Launch
Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun accepting game pitches from external, third-party developers to revive dormant legacy franchises, with the first wave of titles targeted for the PlayStation 6 launch window. The platform holder is funding and publishing the projects directly rather than outsourcing them, enlisting original creators in some cases to supervise development.
Shifting Strategy Toward Dormant Franchises
The hardware manufacturer has adjusted its approach to managing its extensive intellectual property catalogue. Rather than leaving classic series in indefinite storage while internal teams like Naughty Dog focus on high-budget contemporary blockbusters, Sony is looking outward.
Discussions and active pitches currently center on several long-dormant brands. Gamegpu notes that the sci-fi shooter
Killzone, the stealth platformer
Sly Cooper, and the primate-collecting arcade series
Ape Escape are among the primary franchises under consideration. For
Killzone, production rumors point toward external studio People Can Fly operating under the creative oversight of series creator Guerrilla.
Historical Context of the Revival Targets
The targeted franchises carry significant history within the PlayStation ecosystem. The
Ape Escape series debuted in 1999 on the original PlayStation, earning critical acclaim for pioneering the use of dual analog sticks. Yet, the franchise has remained entirely dormant since 2010.
Similarly, properties like
Sly Cooper have spent over a decade away from active development. Under the newly reported framework, external teams are presenting new concepts directly to PlayStation, bypassing simple ports in favor of fresh entries funded and released under the PlayStation Studios banner.
Revived Titles Arrive with PlayStation 6 Hardware
While the initiative opens structural pathways for external developers, the hardware timeline remains concrete. The initial wave of revived titles is slated to arrive alongside the upcoming PlayStation 6 hardware release window, though it remains probable that these games will also ship on the existing PS5 architecture. Sony retains the overarching copyright and acts as publisher, but the identity of the specific studios handling several of the pitched projects—including the rumored
Ape Escape installment—has not yet been officially disclosed.