Fulton Hogan Reports Recovery Under CEO Graeme Johnston

Fulton Hogan Financial Recovery Highlights

Annual profit reached a higher level following a revenue and earnings slide across the previous year.

Graeme Johnston completed his first full year as chief executive, earning praise from the board for long-term operational performance.

The upcoming annual general meeting on October 29 will precede the public release of the full annual report.

Board Credits Graeme Johnston for Company Bounce-Back

The 2026 results mark a bounce-back for the company after last year, when profits and revenues slid from the year earlier, nzherald.co.nz reported. Last year, the private firm appointed Graeme Johnston as its new chief executive, and Hamilton attributed the latest achievements to his leadership.

“Graeme has continued to bring clear leadership, deep knowledge of our business and a strong focus on our people, customers and long-term performance,” Hamilton said. “The board is delighted with the way Graeme has led Fulton Hogan through his first year in the role and positioned the company for its next phase of growth.”

Fulton Hogan Declines to Reveal Annual Dividend Payout

The private company, whose major shareholders include the founding Fulton and Johnstone families, had 3,867 shareholders at June 30, 2025, of whom 2,705 were company employees. General manager of communications Abby Shaw declined to reveal how much dividend Fulton Hogan was paying this year, nzherald.co.nz reported. In 2025 it paid $180m to its broad base of shareholders, and $200m in 2024.

Financial Year Dividend Payout 2024 $200m 2025 $180m 2026 Undisclosed

Infrastructure Progress Across New Zealand

In New Zealand, Fulton Hogan remains focused on infrastructure across roading, airports, and water. As reported by nzherald.co.nz, key milestones for the 2026 financial year included ongoing work on SH1 Papakura to Drury, the resurfacing of runways at both Dunedin and Invercargill airports, and expanding water sector initiatives stretching from Auckland down to Dunedin.

Annual General Meeting and Report Release Schedule

According to coverage by nzherald.co.nz, Abby Shaw, who serves as Fulton Hogan’s general manager of communications, stated that the organization will make its annual report available to the public following the conclusion of its October 29 annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.