Jennifer Carroll MacNeill Warns BAM Over Hospital Delays

The continued delay in completing the national children’s hospital will impose considerable additional costs on the State and disrupt essential health services, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill warned the contractor earlier this year. Construction on the St James’s Hospital site in Dublin began in 2016 with an initial completion target of late 2022, but the project has since faced repeated setbacks and spiralling expenses.

The facility’s price tag has surged from an original estimate of €987 million to €2.24 billion. Paralleling this monetary growth, relations between the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB)—the supervisory board—and the construction firm Bam have grown increasingly strained.

Ministerial Warnings Over Unmet April Target Date

In March, Minister MacNeill wrote to Henk Rottinghuis, chairman of the Royal Bam group, which is the parent company of Bam Ireland. In her correspondence, she criticised the level of resources and progress dedicated to the site.

At the time of the letter, the hospital was scheduled for substantial completion by April 30th. More than five months past that deadline, the facility has still not reached that milestone. Acquired via the Freedom of Information Act, the Minister’s correspondence made clear that missing the April deadline for handing over the National Children’s Hospital Ireland is completely unacceptable and would severely disrupt subsequent commissioning and mobilisation efforts by Children’s Health Ireland.

Update on The National Children's Hospital with the Minister for Health | Newstalk

The ministerial correspondence stressed that these delays represent more than a mere inconvenience. The communication cautioned that such setbacks would place substantial financial burdens on the State, postpone the launch of vital medical services within the new building, and extend the heightened health risks to patients that the facility was specifically built to counter.

A representative for the Department of Health indicated that the root cause of the delay stems from Bam’s inadequate resource allocation, poor project management, and failure to maintain proper quality assurance standards throughout construction. Despite these friction points, the department indicated that no additional capital budget requirement exists. The revised budget for 2024 includes appropriate contingency funds to address legitimate claims on a project of this scale and complexity.

The NPHDB continues to vigorously defend all claims considered to be without merit to protect the interests of the State. The department noted that the additional expenses arising from the timeline slippage are primarily opportunity costs.

These opportunity costs extend beyond financial concerns, deferring the clinical, operational, and patient-centred benefits associated with transitioning to a modern healthcare facility. Consequently, the healthcare system must prolong its reliance on legacy infrastructure that is increasingly incapable of supporting current paediatric service requirements.

Operational Commissioning Adjustments Within Children’s Health Ireland

The delay in substantial completion has similarly deferred the operational commissioning phase. In response, Children’s Health Ireland has taken steps to streamline its commissioning team until the building is ready for handover.

Cost-saving steps involve temporarily assigning personnel to alternative duties within CHI and the Health Service Executive, keeping open positions unfilled, and strengthening in-house expertise to decrease reliance on costly external specialists.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Bam maintained that the project is in the final stages of commissioning and certification. The Bam spokesman asserted that the programme continues to be, and has always been, sufficiently resourced. Given the late stage of work, the spokesman added that it is entirely normal for fewer personnel to remain on site.

Bam remains fully engaged with the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and Children’s Health Ireland to ensure the facility is completed as safely and swiftly as possible for the nation’s children.