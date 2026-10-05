Monday Weather: Isolated Showers and Thundershowers in 7 Provinces, Hot Elsewhere

South Africa faces a widespread wet weather system on Monday, October 5, as the South African Weather Service forecasts isolated showers and thundershowers across seven provinces. While western regions remain warm and dry, transport officials in Gauteng have intensified flood monitoring following persistent heavy downpours.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) reported that seven provinces will experience wet conditions throughout the day, driven by moisture influxes that contrast sharply with clear, hot weather along the western coast.

Seven Provinces Face Wet Conditions

Johannesburg starting the day at a chilly 10°C before reaching a high of 22°C sets the tone for Gauteng, where cool temperatures accompany isolated showers and thundershowers.

Cloudy and cool conditions dominate the northern tier. Pretoria and Vereeniging hover between 10°C and 23°C. Mpumalanga and Limpopo share similar overcast skies. Mbombela stands out as one of the wetter main centers, while across Limpopo, Polokwane expects rain showers. Further west, the North West and Free State report partly cloudy, cool-to-warm conditions accompanied by isolated thundershowers. Mahikeng serves as another wet focal point in the North West, while Bloemfontein records similar damp weather in the Free State.

The Northern Cape remains fine and warm to hot, turning cloudy in the afternoon, while the Western Cape enjoys a mild, dry day. Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape carries active weather warnings, and KwaZulu-Natal begins with morning interior fog and isolated coastal rain in the far north-east. The South African Weather Service has also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for the northern parts of the country, covering the central to eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng, and the central to western parts of the Limpopo province.

Photo: IOL

Gauteng Authorities Monitor Flood Risks

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela ordered maintenance and response teams to maintain standby status, focusing on flooded road surfaces and drainage failures.

The safety of the people of Gauteng remains our priority. We are closely monitoring the transport network and have activated our response mechanisms to deal with weather-related incidents. Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport MEC

While SAWS issued no impact-based warnings for Monday’s immediate forecast, severe weather warnings issued late last week remain a backdrop for regional emergency services. The Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms featuring heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, and hail that can cause localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges. Provincial authorities have ramped up vigilance as continuous downpours elevate flood risks across transport corridors, with localised damage to settlements and infrastructure expected over Gauteng, North West, and Limpopo.

Contractors are addressing dysfunctional streetlights along major corridors like the R24, while authorities monitor potential commuter disruptions on Gautrain services.

Eastern Cape Interior Expects Disruptive Rain

SAWS highlighted disruptive rain expected around Willowmore, Jansenville, Graaff Reinet, and Somerset East, where motorists are advised to avoid low-lying roads and river crossings.

A separate severe thunderstorm warning covers the areas surrounding Matatiele and Mount Ayliff. These localized downpours form part of an unsettled weather pattern driven by surface troughs and upper-air perturbations dominating the country’s central interior.

Photo: The South African

Property Owners Prepare for Severe Weather

Prepping your home for the rainy season is important. Standard Bank

Standard Bank advised residents to inspect homes from top to bottom, checking roofs for loose tiles, cracks, holes and other weaknesses, and ensuring electronics are elevated away from vulnerable basements.

Motorists encountering wet roads are urged to reduce speed, increase following distances, and avoid driving across flooded bridges. According to forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, current weather patterns stem from a high-pressure system following a southern cold front, with conditions expected to begin clearing from Thursday afternoon.