Heavy Rain Triggers Floods and Record Rainfall in Western Norway and Bergen

Torrential downpours across Western Norway and Rogaland have triggered yellow weather warnings, forced road closures due to severe flooding, and dumped 89.2 millimeters of rain on Bergen in a single day—marking the city’s heaviest 24-hour rainfall since late December 2019.

Sunday afternoon saw the rain pouring down heavily over Bergen, while there was much water on Fjøsangerveien. Heavy precipitation swept across parts of Western Norway and Rogaland over the weekend and into Monday morning, bringing forecasts of 60 to 100 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, with localized totals expected to reach up to 120 millimeters.

Record Rainfall Floods Bergen Streets

At the Florida meteorological station in Bergen, 89.2 millimeters of precipitation accumulated over a 24-hour period ending Monday morning at 8:00 AM.

Duty meteorologist Fagerlid expressed surprise at the immense volume. Traffic operator Marianne Hove urged motorists to remain extra vigilant against hydroplaning, surface water, and potential rockfalls or trees falling across roadways. Some county roads were additionally exposed to flooding or closed entirely due to landslide risks, while ferry and express boat services on the water were temporarily suspended.

Photo: Avisa Nordhordland

Flooding Disrupts Roads and Drainage in Strand and Rogaland

Near Seimsvatnet, rising waters reached nearly out to the road by Monday morning. The extreme weather heavily affected municipal drainage systems and infrastructure throughout the region.

Further south, municipal crews worked through the night to monitor local waterways. Traffic disruptions extended to Rogaland, where an exit ramp from the E39 at Figgjo was closed during the morning hours due to flooding. Public authorities advised residents in vulnerable areas to secure valuables and clear out gutters, gullies, and drainage channels.

Photo: radioh.no

Regional Contrasts Split Dry Inland From Wet Coast

Voss recorded only 10 millimeters of rain, and Odda registered 14 millimeters, contrasting with Bergen enduring nearly 90 millimeters of rain while inland and northern areas experienced much lighter conditions during the initial 24-hour window.

Meteorologists pointed out that local hydroelectric power stations in the interior stood to benefit most from the precipitation. Fagerlid observed that although it marked the first day of the autumn holiday for many, the weather did not invite outdoor activities, though he encouraged people to dress warmly and head outside. Florø Seilforening also cancelled its autumn sailing event due to the weather. In addition to heavy rain, strong winds swept along the coast. Forecasters tracked gales in familiar style alongside the recurring warnings. Precipitation was expected to continue with an additional 37 millimeters, while forecasters noted that it often delivers well out at Stad. Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution, watch out for hydroplaning, and monitor updated road and weather advisories as saturated soils continued to increase the risk of local floods and debris flows.

Will the precipitation continue with an additional 37 millimeters as forecasters expected?