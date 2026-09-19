Minnesota Rain Totals: Heavy Rainfall and Flood Watch Across State

Minnesota weather brought heavy rain and localized flooding threats across the state on Friday, according to meteorological reports from FOX 9. A persistent band of precipitation soaked numerous communities throughout the day, prompting active flood watches in the southern tier and along the Interstate 90 corridor as conditions set the stage for potentially significant overnight accumulations.

Minnesota Rain Totals By the Numbers

Precipitation measurements varied significantly depending on location as the system progressed. Data compiled by FOX 9 meteorologists highlighted the stark differences recorded across various reporting stations:

Jackson: 1.49 inches

1.49 inches Marshal: 1.04 inches

1.04 inches Rochester: 0.83 inches

0.83 inches Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.55 inches

0.55 inches St. Cloud: 0.25 inches

0.25 inches New Richmond: 0.21 inches

0.21 inches Brainerd: 0.03 inches

While northern and central areas like Brainerd and St. Cloud saw modest dampening, southern and southeastern locations absorbed the brunt of the heavy sheets of rain.

Flood Watches and Overnight Storm Risks

The immediate threat shifted toward the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday. Forecasters noted that a formal flood watch remained active across southern Minnesota and the I-90 corridor. Heavy thunderstorms capable of dropping an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain threatened to push localized totals even higher.

Photo: minnmix.com

Although steady rainfall was projected to ease and become more scattered as Friday evening progressed, meteorologists warned that this scattered pattern could easily trigger intense, localized downpours. Southeastern Minnesota faced the highest risk for pockets of 3 to 4 inches of total accumulation overnight, raising concerns about localized flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Weekend Weather Outlook and Clearing Trends

Looking ahead, weekend conditions promise a slow transition away from dreary skies. Saturday is anticipated to remain mostly cloudy with lingering morning drizzle and a slight chance of light afternoon showers across southern sections of the state. Temperatures in the metro are expected to hover near a high of roughly 64 degrees.

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Improvement arrives on Sunday, bringing partial sunshine and daytime highs approaching 70 degrees. While full clearing is not expected, the atmosphere will feel notably brighter and more comfortable for outdoor plans. However, stability will be short-lived, with scattered showers projected to return early next week, coinciding closely with the official arrival of autumn on Tuesday.