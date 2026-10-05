Morocco Weather Forecast: Storms and Warm Conditions Expected Monday

Meteorological authorities have issued widespread severe weather alerts for Monday, warning of heavy convective storms, gale-force winds, and intense precipitation across multiple regions. In France, Météo-France placed nine southwestern departments under orange vigilance, while North African forecasts anticipate tropical cloud formations bringing thunderstorms and localized dust to southern and interior plains.

French Departments Face Orange Alerts for Wind and Hail

Severe Warnings Active: Nine French departments face orange alert status for high winds and hail, with peak storm activity expected between 14:00 and 20:00.

Nine French departments face orange alert status for high winds and hail, with peak storm activity expected between 14:00 and 20:00. Temperature Rung: Daily temperatures will trend downward in southern regions, while daytime readings will range from 8 to 14 degrees in the heights of the Atlas and the Rif, 26 to 30 degrees in the Saharan provinces and the interior of the Souss region, 15 to 20 degrees in the Oriental region, and 20 to 25 degrees across the remainder of the Kingdom.

Regional Storm Timelines Across Southwestern Europe

The convective event begins early Monday along the Atlantic facade, stretching from the Charente coasts to southern Brittany, as reported by Anthony Kaczmarek on Tameteo.com. These initial systems will traverse Lower Normandy, the Pays de la Loire, and the Centre-Val-de-Loire region by afternoon, carrying localized risks of severe hail.

By Monday afternoon, highly volatile storm cells are projected to impact the entire southwestern quadrant of France. The nine departments officially placed under orange vigilance by Météo-France include the Gers, Lot-et-Garonne, Haute-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne, Lot, Dordogne, Corrèze, Tarn, and Aveyron.

Photo: tameteo.com

Wind Gusts Reach 120 Km/H in Orange Alert Zones

Meteorological models highlight severe risks associated with the incoming front, including wind gusts ranging from 90 to 120 km/h in designated orange-alert zones. Rainfall rates in localized areas of the Languedoc are expected to reach up to 60 liters per square meter in under sixty minutes by Tuesday morning.

Region / Zone Alert Status / Classification Expected Hazards Peak Timing South-Western France (9 Departments) Orange Vigilance (Météo-France) Gale-force winds (90–120 km/h), heavy hail, 30L/m² rain Monday, 14:00 – 20:00 Mediterranean / Languedoc-Roussillon Elevated Risk / Potential Orange Extension Intense downpours (up to 60L/m²), potential water spouts Monday night into Tuesday North African Interior Plains and Atlas General Meteorological Advisory (Hibapress) Tropical cloud formations, local thunderstorms, moderate winds Monday daytime

Stormy Showers Hit Southern Provinces and Atlas Regions

Simultaneously, Hibapress reported that the General Directorate of Meteorology anticipates relatively warm conditions across interior plains, the southeast, and the Souss region. Tropical cloud formations are set to produce locally significant stormy showers across southern provinces, while scattered water drops and local thunderstorms are expected across the Middle and High Atlas, alongside dense cloud cover over the Tangier region, Loukkos, Gharb, and Eastern Rif.

As Monday progresses into evening, the severe systems over France will shift toward the Massif Central and the Mediterranean basin. Forecasters warn of potential vortical phenomena, including marine waterspouts or tornadoes, threatening parts of Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur as temperatures persistently test the 35°C threshold in southern regions.