NFL reviewing Jeff Seeman incident with Trey McBride

During the final minutes of the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 4 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, line judge Jeff Seeman engaged in a heated sideline exchange with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride that is now under review by the NFL. Television cameras captured Seeman uttering apparent profanities twice consecutively toward McBride along the sideline at MetLife Stadium after an unpenalized pass-interference non-call.

The Sideline Confrontation at MetLife Stadium

The incident occurred as the Cardinals attempted to engineer a game-winning or tying drive in the closing moments of the contest. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett launched a pass intended for McBride, which fell incomplete while defender Dru Phillips made contact. Incensed that officials left their penalty flags in their pockets, McBride voiced his objections directly to the crew.

While unconfirmed accounts indicate McBride yelled at the officials regarding the missed pass-interference penalty, line judge Jeff Seeman responded verbally rather than issuing a yellow flag. Television broadcasts caught Seeman, the son of former NFL supervisor of officials Jerry Seeman, directing an explicit profanity-laced remark at the tight end twice in a row. Although game officials occasionally face volatile player reactions, the standard protocol remains throwing a penalty flag rather than returning verbal epithets.

NFL reportedly 'looking into' official sharing words with Cardinals TE Trey McBride after dispute

NFLPA Condemns Official Conduct After Altercation

The caught-on-camera altercation quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing a swift public rebuke from the National Football League Players Association. JC Tretter, executive director of the NFLPA, posted a strong statement condemning the official’s conduct on social media.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter posted on X, as noted in reporting by USA TODAY. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

The league responded to the public outcry and union complaint by confirming an active internal investigation. “We are looking into the matter,” a league spokesman told OutKick.

Wider Officiating Scrutiny Across Week 4

The inquiry into Seeman’s sideline behavior coincides with a turbulent weekend of official-player and official-coach interactions across the league. Earlier in the day during the New England Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Referee Bill Vinovich explained in a pool report to ESPN’s Mike Reiss that Vrabel was flagged after stepping out of his coaching box and telling an official, “That was a (expletive) terrible call.”

Later in the day during the late afternoon window, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson accidentally collided with referee Adrian Hill, knocking the official to the turf. When Wilson attempted to assist Hill back to his feet, the referee reacted sharply, prompting the NFL to initiate a separate review of that incident as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

These mounting controversies follow closely on the heels of a heavily scrutinized finish to Week 3, where a botched pass-interference penalty on “Sunday Night Football” directly influenced the outcome of a game won by the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay subsequently stated that league officials acknowledged to him that the call was incorrect, keeping officiating performance at the forefront of league discussions.