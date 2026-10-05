NFL Investigating Referee After Viral Video of Yelling at Trey McBride

The NFL is reviewing an incident from Sunday’s game where line judge Jeff Seeman was caught on camera cursing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. The exchange drew a sharp public condemnation from the NFL Players Association ahead of Arizona’s upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

NFL Reviews Jeff Seeman For Cursing at Trey McBride

The Arizona Cardinals dropped to a 1-3 record following a 36-24 defeat against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The afternoon’s most viral moment had nothing to do with the final score.

With just under five minutes remaining in the contest and Arizona trailing 27-24, officials opted not to flag New York defender Dru Phillips for pass interference or illegal contact after he made physical contact with Trey McBride before a third-and-2 pass from Jacoby Brissett arrived.

McBride exchanged words with the nearest referee, line judge Jeff Seeman. Broadcast cameras for CBS captured Seeman berating the tight end as he walked toward the sideline, apparently yelling profanities at the player twice.

McBride reacted by pointing directly at the nearby television camera and smiling, recognizing that the broadcast had captured the official’s remarks.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The game ultimately slipped away from Arizona when Deonte Banks intercepted Jacoby Brissett and returned it for a pick-six as time expired. During the loss, Michael Wilson paced the receiving game with seven catches for 95 yards, and Marvin Harrison Jr. secured his first touchdown catch of the campaign.

JC Tretter Demands Accountability From League

The video circulated widely across social media platforms, drawing immediate pushback from player representation. National Football League Players Association executive director JC Tretter issued a public statement condemning the line judge’s conduct.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.” JC Tretter, NFLPA executive director

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed the exchange. Seeman, who has worked as an NFL line judge since 2002, is the son of the late Jerry Seeman, a former league referee and senior director of officiating whose No. 70 was eventually retired by the NFL.

Cardinals Prepare For Week 5 After On-Field Tensions

The incident arrived during a contentious Sunday across the league. Referee Adrian Hill appeared visibly frustrated after Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson inadvertently knocked him over, while New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his choice of words toward an officiating crew.

Photo: si.com

Under league guidelines, a first-time verbal offense from a player against an official carries a fine exceeding $33,500, with a second infraction climbing just north of $67,000, while physical contact incurs a $41,907 penalty for a first offense. Official-to-player verbal infractions remain rare, with past disciplinary actions limited to isolated suspensions and one-game check fines handed to Roy Ellison in 2013 and 2018.

McBride finished the afternoon with seven receptions for 31 yards on 12 targets. Operating within the competitive NFC West alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals look to bounce back when they travel to Detroit to face the Lions in Week 5.