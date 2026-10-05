PM Albanese to Co-Host Pacific Pre-COP in Fiji and Tuvalu

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Fiji and Tuvalu from October 5 to 7, 2026, to co-host the Pre-COP Leaders’ Event, positioning Pacific climate priorities ahead of COP31. The regional meeting runs from October 5 to 8 in Nadi, Fiji, alongside a specific leaders’ gathering in Tuvalu on October 5 and 6.

Australia Commits to Delivering a Pacific-Hosted Pre-COP

Following outcomes secured at COP30 where Australia locked in the role of COP31 President of Negotiations, the federal government committed to delivering a Pacific-hosted Pre-COP. According to official government schedules, the upcoming trip marks the Prime Minister’s fourth official visit to Fiji and his first official visit to Tuvalu.

The Pacific Pre-COP brings together more than 50 countries alongside thousands of decision-makers, experts, and advocates. The multi-day forum aims to accelerate the clean energy transition and concrete actions to reduce global emissions before negotiations head to Antalya, Türkiye, in November 2026.

Albanese Travels with Climate Ministers to Fiji and Tuvalu

Prime Minister Albanese will be joined on the overseas itinerary by Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Special Envoy for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Kate Thwaites. While the Prime Minister is abroad, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

The concurrent leaders’ event in Tuvalu is designed to directly spotlight climate change impacts on the island nation and showcase how Tuvaluans are responding. “Australia is proud to stand with our Pacific family and co-host these events with Fiji and Tuvalu, putting our region’s priorities on the world stage,” Prime Minister Albanese stated in the official announcement.

Event Detail Schedule & Location Leaders’ Event October 5–6, 2026 | Tuvalu Pacific Pre-COP Forum October 5–8, 2026 | Nadi, Fiji Prime Minister’s Travel Dates October 5–7, 2026 Upcoming Global Climate Summit COP31, November 2026 | Antalya, Türkiye

Pre-COP Proceedings Lay Foundations for Antalya Summit

“This builds on the work we’ve been undertaking to boost stability, security and prosperity in the region – which is crucial to Australia’s national interest,” the Prime Minister noted.

Pre-COP proceedings in Nadi will formally lay the foundations for negotiations for the upcoming Antalya summit, ensuring that Pacific priorities remain central to international climate architecture.