Brazil Heads to October 25 Runoff After First Round

Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wise Senator Flavio Bolsonaro contested Sunday’s first-round vote, sending Brazil toward an October 25 runoff.

Contenders Face October 25 Runoff After Splitting Sunday Vote

If no candidate wins a majority, the two contenders will face each other on October 25.

The first-round contest featured 12 presidential hopefuls, but polling showed the real race came down to a tight contest between Lula and Bolsonaro. A first-round public opinion poll showed Lula da Silva leading narrowly at 46 percent, with Flávio Bolsonaro close behind at 45 percent. Across the country, approximately 159 million registered voters also cast ballots to elect 27 state governors, members of state legislatures, all 513 members of the lower house of Congress, and 54 of the country’s 81 senators.

Brazilians voted on Sunday in a presidential election as parts of Latin America move politically right alongside the Trump administration. Approximately 158.7 to 160 million registered voters cast ballots, electing not only the next President and Vice President, but also all members of the Chamber of Deputies, a portion of the Federal Senate, and state governors. The election unfolding on Sunday featured twelve presidential candidates on the ballot, with voting mandatory for citizens. Accountant Tiago Lorureto, 35, described the election as a choice between democracy and barbarism.

Markets Weigh Fiscal Reform Against Leftist Continuity

Financial markets have responded sharply to the polarized matchup, with investors anticipating vastly different trajectories for Brazil’s currency, bonds, and equities depending on the outcome.

Photo: tekedia.com

Prediction markets have leaned heavily toward Bolsonaro, though analysts urge caution regarding those numbers. Kalshi markets showed Bolsonaro with a 60 percent probability of winning compared with 39 percent for Lula, though prediction markets are prohibited inside Brazil. Fernando Marengo, chief economist at Black Toro Global Investments, noted that the core question driving the market is whether Lula or Bolsonaro wins the contest.

The market’s focus remains firmly anchored on Brazil’s deteriorating public finances. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed to 81.9 percent—about 10 percentage points higher than when Lula took office. Leonardo Porto, Brazil head economist at Citi, estimates that Brazil needs a fiscal adjustment of between 3 percent and 3.5 percent of GDP to stabilize public debt.

Leonardo Porto said that we need a 3-3.5% fiscal adjustment to stabilize the public debt in relation to GDP.

Photo: wionews.com

Candidates Clash Over Foreign Policy and Scandals

The campaign has been marked by fierce personal attacks, affordability challenges, and foreign policy friction. Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth presidential term and has made defending Brazilian sovereignty a central pillar of his campaign. He has repeatedly criticized the United States, pointing to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, the revocation of the Brazilian ambassador’s visa, and sanctions against a Supreme Court justice who led the investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro. Jair Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt following his failed 2022 re-election bid.

Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, has campaigned on an ultra-conservative platform focused on law enforcement, promising a crackdown on criminal groups and suggesting Brazil needs stronger economic ties with Washington, including cooperation in the rare minerals sector. Both candidates have also dealt with fallout from political scandals. Flavio faced scrutiny during the race over the financing of a biographical film about his father, which involved a jailed banker currently under investigation in a major financial scandal.

Homemaker Eliane Boscolo, 47, remarked that the US President would not need to take an interest in Brazilian elections if the country were doing well, expressing support for outside improvements. Meanwhile, supporters among the electorate highlighted different motivations; Catia Oliveira, 61, voting from Portugal, emphasized that she votes for social programs to support those in need of health, education, basic sanitation, housing, and food. The two contenders will face each other on October 25.