Mayo-Cheese Fried Egg: Create Crispy Edges Using a Mayonnaise Ring

Mayo Rings on Cold Skillets

A circle of mayonnaise piped directly onto a cold pan forms the structural foundation for a viral morning recipe that is drawing online attention. Outlined by the YouTube channel Asagohan Channel, the method relies on specific sequencing to transform a standard fried egg into a savory dish using minimal ingredients and no extra cooking oil.

The technique requires the cook to pipe the mayonnaise to form a containment ring for the egg before turning on the heat. Warming the pan beforehand causes the mayonnaise to dissolve and spread instantly, ruining the structural barrier needed for the egg white. Once the cold pan holds the mayonnaise frame, the egg is dropped directly into the center. Turning the burner to medium-low heat allows the mayonnaise to render slowly. This process uses the oil naturally present in the condiment, eliminating the need to add butter or cooking oil to the skillet.

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Cheese Placement and Steaming Ensure a Golden Border

As the mayonnaise begins to bubble along the edges, shredded pizza cheese is scattered around the perimeter of the egg. The recipe specifically advises keeping the cheese off the yolk to preserve its bright yellow color and visual appeal. Placing the cheese exclusively around the white ensures an even, golden border as it melts.

To help the cheese melt completely and cook the egg through, the cook adds approximately one tablespoon of water to the pan and covers it for a brief steaming period. This traps the heat, softening the cheese into a rich, gooey texture that contrasts with the crisped mayonnaise base.

Searing With Soy Sauce and Pepper

The dish concludes with a minimal application of soy sauce dripped into the pan to catch a light char. This brief searing process creates a savory aroma that complements the heavy fat content of the melted cheese and mayonnaise. A final dusting of black pepper provides an optional spice note before serving.

Serving Over Rice or Toast

The finished egg is designed to be slid directly onto a warm bowl of rice or a piece of toasted bread, absorbing the flavors into the base starch for a quick meal.

Quick Kitchen Breakdown

The ingredients require just one egg, mayonnaise, pizza cheese, a tablespoon of water, and a touch of soy sauce and black pepper. The mayonnaise acts as a built-in cooking fat for a crispy white edge, while the shredded pizza cheese melts around the egg white and the soy sauce sears for a rich aroma.