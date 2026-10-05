Philippines Arrests 244 Foreigners in Largest Illegal POGO Crackdown of 2026

Philippine authorities arrested 244 foreign workers, predominantly Chinese nationals, during simultaneous pre-dawn raids on two municipalities in Zamboanga Sibugay province on Friday, October 2, 2026, marking the country’s largest crackdown on illegal offshore gaming operators this year, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

The military, the National Bureau of Investigation, and law enforcement agencies targeted two locations on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. The operation forms part of an ongoing national enforcement push following Manila’s 2024 ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, locally known as POGOs, due to their association with transnational crimes including human trafficking, money laundering, kidnappings, fraud, and murder.

Simultaneous Raids in Zamboanga Sibugay

The Bureau of Immigration detailed that the raids took place in Barangays Kimos in Siay town and Tandiong Muslim in Alicia town. In Siay, operatives apprehended 113 foreigners, comprising 110 Chinese citizens, two Cambodians, and one Hong Kong resident. Meanwhile, the Alicia operation resulted in 131 arrests, involving mostly Chinese nationals alongside citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

Photo: The Jakarta Post

The Bureau of Immigration seized large quantities of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards from the two sites. Rappler added specific details from the Siay location, where authorities recovered 78 computer monitors, laptops, cellular SIM cards, and approximately 3,000 mobile phones.

Multiple Agencies Target Clandestine Online Gambling Networks

The operation was executed jointly by the National Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Immigration, the 102nd Brigade of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, and Police Regional Office 9. Local officials and residents in Alicia and Siay had flagged the presence of foreigners and Filipino accomplices operating clandestine online gambling networks using sophisticated electronic facilities.

Philippines Arrests 244 Foreigners, Including Malaysians, in Online Scam Crackdown

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN and the 1st Infantry Division, confirmed the detentions to superior commanders, emphasizing that regional forces supported the National Bureau of Investigation and immigration agents in securing the operational areas and transport routes.

Location (Zamboanga Sibugay) Total Arrested Nationalities Recorded Key Seized Equipment Barangay Kimos, Siay 113 110 Chinese, 2 Cambodians, 1 Hong Kong resident 78 monitors, laptops, ~3,000 mobile phones, SIM cards Barangay Tandiong Muslim, Alicia 131 Mostly Chinese, with Malaysians, Indonesians, and Burmese Laptops, desktop computers, mobile phones, SIM cards

Detainees Face Deportation for Immigration Violations

The joint operations were conducted pursuant to Republic Act No. 11862, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, and Commonwealth Act No. 613, the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940. Rappler noted that the detained individuals are undergoing deportation proceedings for immigration violations, including working without required visas and alleged involvement in illegal POGO-related online activities. Individuals issued deportation orders will face placement on the Bureau of Immigration blacklist and will be barred from re-entering the country.

Photo: Rappler

The crackdown follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address in 2024, which ordered a total ban on POGOs, followed by the signing of Republic Act No. 12312, the Anti-POGO Act of 2025. Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado stated that the agency remains committed to enforcing immigration laws against foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Manila told Agence France-Presse that it is reaching out to Philippine law enforcement agencies regarding the details of the case, reiterating that Chinese law prohibits all forms of gambling by Chinese nationals overseas.