Sean Diddy Combs Prison Release Date Moved Up Again to 2028

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces another adjustment to his federal prison timeline, with Federal Bureau of Prisons records now projecting his release from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for Jan. 21, 2028. The shifting dates reflect ongoing recalculations inside the low-security federal facility, where the 56-year-old music mogul is serving a 50-month sentence.

How the Projected Release Date Kept Moving

The latest update brings Combs’ scheduled departure slightly closer to the beginning of 2028, continuing a pattern of frequent adjustments since he entered federal custody following his September 2024 arrest. Federal records previously listed his release for April 2028 before it shifted into February. His date was most recently set for Feb. 5, 2028, following a previous listing of Feb. 20. In July, federal records pointed to a Jan. 24, 2028, target.

Federal release dates remain fluid, fluctuating based on institutional behavior, sentence calculations, earned credits, and program participation. Bureau of Prisons guidelines designate these figures as projected timelines rather than fixed mandates, meaning Combs’ Jan. 21 date could shift again before his term concludes.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' release date moved up again

Disciplinary Shuffles and Solitary Confinement at Fort Dix

The adjustments to Combs’ timeline coincide with scrutiny regarding his living conditions and conduct inside the New Jersey facility. In July, Combs became involved in a scuffle with another inmate after reportedly being dissed, prompting prison staff to intervene and separate the two men. Following the altercation, Combs spent time in the facility’s Special Housing Unit—commonly known as solitary confinement—before being released back to general population in August.

NBC News subsequently reported allegations that Combs received special treatment and access to prohibited items while incarcerated, leading to a return to solitary confinement amid renewed administrative attention. The Bureau of Prisons declined to discuss specific housing assignments or disciplinary proceedings, citing privacy and security policies. Meanwhile, Combs’ legal representatives have pushed back against reports concerning his confinement, questioning how internal details and recordings continue to leave the facility.

Photo: yahoo.com

Federal Jury Convicts Combs on Prostitution Counts

Combs arrived at FCI Fort Dix following a trial in federal court. In July 2025, a federal jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, following nearly seven weeks of testimony from 34 prosecution witnesses. However, jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges involving Cassie Ventura and Jane.

During sentencing in October 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered Combs to serve 50 months behind bars and pay a $500,000 fine, falling between the 14-month term requested by his defense team and the 11-year term sought by prosecutors. Because of his arrest in September 2024, Combs received credit for time already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, before his transfer to Fort Dix. While his legal team continues to challenge the underlying conviction, federal records currently anchor his exit to early 2028.