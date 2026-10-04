United Airlines raises card bonuses up to 100,000 miles

United Airlines has elevated introductory bonuses across its entire personal and business card portfolio up to 100,000 miles, restructuring the value proposition for frequent flyers as tighter airline earning rules take effect. The aggressive card promotions coincide with structural changes making it significantly more difficult for travelers to accumulate miles without holding an airline-affiliated product.

United Increases Welcome Offers While Reducing Miles for General Members

Elevated Welcome Offers: Personal and business card bonuses now range from 50,000 to 100,000 total miles when meeting specific spending thresholds and adding authorized users.

Personal and business card bonuses now range from 50,000 to 100,000 total miles when meeting specific spending thresholds and adding authorized users. Stricter Earning Penalties: General members and elite flyers earn substantially fewer miles on cash fares when flying without a qualifying co-branded card.

General members and elite flyers earn substantially fewer miles on cash fares when flying without a qualifying co-branded card. Award Reductions: Primary cardholders receive a 10% to 15% discount on United and United Express award pricing, alongside enhanced access to Polaris business class Saver inventory.

Restructuring the MileagePlus Card Lineup

The revised card bonuses span Chase-issued products tailored to different tiers of travelers. According to details tracked by AwardWallet, the entry-level United Gateway℠ Card (See rates and fees) offers 40,000 miles after spending $1,000 within three months, plus an extra 10,000 miles for adding an authorized user within that same window, totaling 50,000 miles with a $0 annual fee. Mid-tier options feature higher thresholds and enhanced perks.

The popular United℠ Explorer Card (See rates and fees) provides up to 80,000 total miles—70,000 miles after $3,000 in purchases within three months, plus 10,000 miles for an authorized user. It carries a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, rising to $150 thereafter. Further up the ladder, the United Quest℠ Card (See rates and fees) requires $4,000 in spending plus an authorized user to net 90,000 miles, alongside 500 Premier qualifying points (PQP) after the first purchase, for a $350 annual fee.

Photo: awardwallet.com

For premium spenders and business owners, the United Club℠ Card (See rates and fees) reaches the 100,000-mile ceiling after $5,000 in purchases and an authorized user addition, carrying a $695 annual fee. The United℠ Business Card (See rates and fees) matches that 100,000-mile top-end bonus for a $150 annual fee, requiring $5,000 in spending and adding an employee card within three months, while awarding 2,000 PQP.

Card Name Initial Bonus (Miles) Spend Requirement Authorized User Bonus Annual Fee United Gateway℠ Card 40,000 $1,000 in 3 months 10,000 miles $0 United℠ Explorer Card 70,000 $3,000 in 3 months 10,000 miles $0 first year, then $150 United Quest℠ Card 80,000 $4,000 in 3 months 10,000 miles $350 United Club℠ Card 90,000 $5,000 in 3 months 10,000 miles $695 United℠ Business Card 90,000 $5,000 in 3 months 10,000 miles (Employee) $150

Quantifying the Cost of Flying Without a Card

Holding a co-branded card is no longer merely a perk-enhancement strategy; it acts as a defensive measure against diminished earning power. For tickets purchased on or after April 2, 2026, baseline mileage earnings for flights diverge sharply depending on cardholder status. A general member without a card earns 3 miles per dollar on eligible base airfare and carrier surcharges, whereas a cardholder earns 6 miles per dollar.

At the highest tier, a Premier 1K member without an eligible card earns 9 miles per dollar, while a cardholder earns 12 miles per dollar. Spending $5,000 on eligible fares yields an additional 15,000 miles at either status level solely due to card membership. Beyond cash-ticket earnings, eligible primary cardholders secure automated redemption discounts of at least 10% for non-elites and 15% for Premier members on United and United Express award flights.

These discounts exclude partner-operated flights, taxes, and Money + Miles bookings. Cardholders gain access to more Polaris business class Saver award inventory, making seat availability as important as the percentage savings. The award pricing benefit typically requires up to five weeks post-issuance to reflect on a MileagePlus account.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.