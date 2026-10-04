Maple Leafs Hold Optional Practice After Slow Offensive Start To Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs held an optional skills practice on Sunday morning following a slow offensive start to the season, logging just six goals across their first three games. Coach Jim Hiller noted the session aimed to help players touch the puck and bury chances, as top-line trio Auston Matthews, Kirill Marchenko, and Jack Roslovic joined six other skaters on the ice.

Addressing the Early Season Scoring Drought

Toronto entered the weekend searching for offensive rhythm after managing only six goals through three games. Hiller pointed to missed opportunities and near-misses as the primary culprit behind the sluggish output.

“We like to do that, and we haven’t had a chance to do that with the schedule,” Hiller said regarding the rare Sunday skate. “So, guys get out there, touch the puck a little bit. I think it’s no secret we’re having a tough time burying chances … so maybe a day like today helps that.”

Overseen by director of NHL development Patrick O’Sullivan, the optional workout featured Matthews, Marchenko, and Roslovic working alongside six other players who dressed for Saturday’s matchup. Hiller emphasized that the group’s offensive instincts remain sharp despite the lack of finish.

Maple Leafs Full Media Availability | Practice | October 2, 2026

“Well, they want to score, right?” Hiller observed. “I mean, they’ve been around it a lot but, again, not falling, posts, crossbars … so they’re out there trying to get better, which is great.”

Building Chemistry on the Top Line

The formation of Toronto’s top line remains a work in progress following Marchenko’s arrival via a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Because the trade occurred just a day before the regular season began, Marchenko has logged only one full practice with the club.

Despite the limited reps, signs of cohesion emerged during Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Matthews netted his first goal of the season during the contest, while Marchenko added a power-play marker for his first tally in a Leafs uniform. The two forwards spent the conclusion of Sunday’s practice exchanging passes through the neutral zone.

Matthews expressed optimism about the unit’s trajectory. “We’re going in a good direction,” Matthews stated after Saturday’s game. “I think each night the chemistry’s growing a little bit more and more. The more practice time we get and game time, it’s going to continue to get better. But, I mean, he’s a heck of a player and obviously a beautiful goal, and he made some really nice plays.”

Advanced Metrics Show Promise Despite Low Goal Totals

Matthews elevated his shooting volume significantly on Saturday, testing Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark six times after registering just four shots across the first two games of the campaign. The captain stressed the importance of simplifying execution when ice conditions deteriorate.

Player Expected Goals Percentage (NaturalStatTrick.com) Easton Cowan 73 Jack Roslovic 69 Auston Matthews 67 Kirill Marchenko 65

Underlying metrics suggest the top trio is generating high-danger opportunities without sacrificing defensive responsibility. Roslovic, Matthews, and Marchenko sit immediately behind Easton Cowan for the team lead in expected goals percentage, according to data from NaturalStatTrick.com.

“They’ve been dangerous offensively and they really haven’t given much up defensively either,” Hiller explained. “They’ve got some really favourable splits, so it’s not like they’re cheating for offence. They’re playing both ways and they’re creating. We’re just waiting for the night that, you know, two, three, or four actually end up going in the net.”

Leadership and Captaincy in the Locker Room

Beyond the ice, Hiller praised Matthews’ leadership style. Having previously spent three seasons coaching Matthews as a young player early in his career, Hiller noted that the 29-year-old centre has naturally transitioned into the role of captain.

New winger Brandon Duhaime characterized Matthews as a perfect captain for his impact both on and off the ice. Teammate Colton Sissons highlighted the calming effect Matthews brings to the roster.

“He’s welcomed all of us really well, the new guys,” Sissons said. “And just has a presence, I guess I would say, around him. He’s a very calm, kind of reserved guy, which is nice to have in the locker room. Being even [keeled in] a season that can have some highs and lows, I think he’s going to be great for that. So, so far, so good. I’ve been impressed.”