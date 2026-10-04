Kylian Mbappe’s recovery away from Valdebebas sparks speculation

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has sparked online speculation while recovering from a left knee hyperextension away from the club’s Valdebebas training complex.

Mbappe Recovers from Knee Injury Away from Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is currently sidelined with a left knee hyperextension picked up on international duty with France.

While teammates rehab at Valdebebas, Mbappe received club permission to complete his recovery away from Madrid in Paris and Switzerland.

Social media clips of Mbappe cycling on a stationary bike have drawn public scrutiny due to Jose Mourinho’s strict disciplinary rules prohibiting bike riding and independent recoveries.

Mbappe Rehabilitation Away From Valdebebas

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as Real Madrid’s standout performer this season, carrying the club’s offensive load before sustaining a knee injury during the international break. While the majority of his injured Real Madrid teammates have completed their rehabilitation sessions directly at Valdebebas, Mbappe has chosen to follow a customized recovery plan outside the Spanish capital. Over the weekend, Mbappe posted social media stories featuring himself running on a treadmill and riding a stationary bike, overlaying the imagery with the song lyrics Who is very bad? The bad guy .

Those digital updates quickly circulated among supporters, tying directly into recent public remarks made by Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho regarding player conduct. Mourinho addressed specific physical activities he believes professional footballers should strictly avoid during their careers. You can’t go skiing in the mountains, you can’t ride a bike. The Portuguese coach further emphasized the inherent physical dangers of cycling: You fall off the bike and you can miss three games, or even worse, you can break a leg. You may just take a hit, but that can get worse and take you away from your best.

Mourinho Enforcement of Strict Squad Rules

The online speculation surrounding Mbappe arrives just as Jose Mourinho reshapes the internal discipline and daily operations of the Real Madrid squad. Instead, arriving late now carries direct sporting consequences: offenders are banished to the gym for individual workouts and automatically barred from participating in the team’s subsequent match.

Mourinho has simultaneously dismantled the era of players managing physical rehabilitation independently away from club oversight. Nutritional guidelines have undergone a parallel tightening, shifting control away from individual preferences and placing strict compliance entirely in the hands of club specialists.

Real Madrid Needs Mbappe to Close Gap with Barcelona

Despite the public chatter linking Mbappe’s cycling videos to Mourinho’s stated prohibitions, clear administrative boundaries separate the player’s current status from disciplinary infractions. Real Madrid currently trails league leaders Barcelona by six points in the domestic standings, making the Frenchman’s eventual return vital as the squad prepares to resume competitive fixtures when the league campaign restarts.

Parameter Details Player Involved Kylian Mbappe Injury Nature Hyperextension of the left knee Recovery Locations Paris and Switzerland (with club permission) League Standings Context Real Madrid trails Barcelona by six points

The return of the French international remains the central focus for the coaching staff as the team looks to close the gap at the top of the table.