NARIT publishes photographs of Saturn at its closest to Earth

Saturn reached its closest point to Earth for the year on October 4, 2026, shining brightly across the night sky and offering astronomers clear views of its rings and the Cassini Division. NARIT published detailed photographs of the gas giant captured by its 0.7-meter telescope at the Chachoengsao Regional Observatory for the Public.

Earth Aligns Between the Sun and Saturn

The event coincided with Saturn opposition, a celestial alignment where the sun, Earth, and Saturn line up directly in space with Earth sitting squarely in the middle. This geometry placed the planet at a distance of approximately 1,261 million kilometers, or 8.43 astronomical units. Vietnam.vn added that the light leaving Saturn took roughly seventy minutes to reach human eyes on Earth. Because of this alignment, the planet rose in the eastern sky right as the sun set. Observers could track it continuously until dawn broke the following morning.

Public Viewing Events Across Thailand

NARIT organized public viewing sessions across multiple regional observatories to let amateur astronomers view the rings without charge. Sessions ran from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time at four main viewing locations: the Sirindhorn Astronomical Park in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, along with regional observatories in Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Songkhla. A fifth location at the Chachoengsao observatory faced potential scheduling changes due to local flooding conditions in the area. For viewers staying home, the agency broadcast the night sky live through its official Facebook page.

Photo: thairath.co.th

Telescopic Views of Rings and Divisions

Observing the planet through professional optics revealed intricate details of the ring system that remain invisible to the naked eye. The images captured by the Chachoengsao facility clearly displayed ring A, ring B, and the distinct dark gap known as the Cassini Division. The tilt of Saturn’s equatorial plane relative to its solar orbit alters the visible angle of the rings from Earth year by year. Vietnam.vn stated that the planet reached an apparent magnitude of plus 0.3, making its golden disc easily identifiable above the horizon.

Visibility Window Into the Coming Months

The conclusion of this peak viewing window does not mean the planet leaves the evening sky immediately. Saturn will remain visible during the early evening hours for months to come, lingering as a prominent fixture of the night sky until February 2027.