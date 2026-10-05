Yesii Morena Envíos WhatsApp Shoe and Clothing Catalog

WhatsApp catalog infrastructure for Yesii Morena Envíos details footwear and clothing inventory—including ARS 9,000.00 metallic colorway options and ARS 15,000.00 sets.

Inventory Pricing and Colorway Specifications

The product catalog features specific stock items distributed through direct messaging interfaces. Available items list exact pricing parameters across distinct product lines.

Colorways for specific footwear listings include Plata (Silver), Negro (Black), and Cobre (Copper) variants priced at ARS 9,000.00. Accessory lines cataloged on the platform feature infant items such as the ART. CINTO GRUESO INFANTIL, which measures 82cm in length and is offered in silver, pink, and gold colorways for ARS 5,000.00.

The inventory includes sub-branded merchandise. The ART. MOCHI MARVEL backpack utilizes sublimated Cordura material with structural dimensions of 32 cm in height by 26 cm in width, retailing at ARS 11,500.00.

Apparel Items Use Bulk Pricing and Sizing Matrices

Apparel items implement bulk pricing structures. The ART. CONJUNTO DARLON utilizes a curve-pricing model set at ARS 13,000.00 per set when purchased by the curve, spanning children’s sizes 8 through 16. Available color options for this set are limited to Camel, Green, and Black, with individual set pricing listed at ARS 15,000.00.

The ART. ABROJO listing covers size availability ranging from 21 to 34.

Direct Messaging Transaction Pathways