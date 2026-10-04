TRON DAO participated in INTERPOL forum on blockchain compliance

TRON DAO participated in the 5th INTERPOL New Technologies Forum in Vienna on September 29–30, 2026, bringing blockchain compliance, cross-border investigations, and post-quantum cryptographic security to a dialogue with law enforcement, researchers, and government officials.

The INTERPOL New Technologies Forum in Vienna

The event took place at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna. It was organized with the participation of INTERPOL, the Bavarian Ministry of Justice, and the Complexity Science Hub under the overarching theme “NextGen Investigation: Decoding Emerging Technologies.” Rather than a traditional cryptocurrency convention, the gathering functioned as an operational bridge between the blockchain industry, academic researchers, and law enforcement organizations.

On September 30, John Thorston, General Counsel, U.S. at TRON, joined a panel titled “Future Usage of Decentralized Ledgers and Their Impact for Law Enforcement.” The panel featured Daniel Leon from Europol, Luc Schramowski from Cypherstack, and Dr. Vladimir Vesely from Brno University of Technology, with TNO Senior Research Fellow Tom Barbero moderating the discussion.

Public Blockchain Transparency Conflicts with User Financial Privacy

A core tension examined at the forum involved the dual nature of public blockchains. Because most transactions on networks like TRON are recorded in a public ledger, the history of asset movements remains traceable long after an operation occurs. A TRON representative outlined how this inherent transparency aids compliance and criminal investigations, while also noting the friction it creates with user expectations for financial privacy.

As privacy-enhancing technologies continue to evolve, they complicate traditional investigative workflows. The broader challenge for the decentralized finance ecosystem involves building infrastructure that satisfies legal compliance and security mandates without abandoning user confidentiality.

Scale and USDT Transfer Volume on the Network

This regulatory and investigative alignment carries heightened urgency given the network’s processing scale. TRON reported that it has recently exceeded $30 trillion in cumulative transfer volume across its entire history, driven largely by USDT and the movement of digital dollars between users, exchanges, and payment services.

This figure represents the accumulated volume of transferred value rather than network capitalization or stagnant balances, as identical funds move multiple times across the ecosystem. This velocity explains why transaction monitoring and structured communication with law enforcement have become central operational priorities for the network.

Preparing TRON Infrastructure for Quantum Computing Threats

Beyond current compliance measures, the forum addressed the long-term technological horizon, specifically the potential threat quantum computers pose to cryptographic security. Thorston highlighted end-to-end support for post-quantum digital signatures deployed on the Nile Testnet as an example of proactive infrastructure preparation.

Cryptocurrency networks rely on public-key cryptography, where users sign transactions using private keys and the network mathematically verifies them. Theoretically, sufficiently powerful quantum computers could compromise these widely used cryptographic schemes.

While practically capable quantum computers do not yet exist to break these keys—meaning no immediate threat faces TRON users—blockchains are designed to operate for decades. Because transitioning foundational cryptography requires extensive advance testing, initiatives like the Nile Testnet allow developers to validate these changes before they ever reach the Mainnet.