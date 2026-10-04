Earth might be far less common in the cosmos than modern scientists previously assumed, as decades of astronomy reveal a universe defined by diversity rather than countless life-bearing twin planets, aciprensa.com reported. Christopher Graney, an adjunct researcher at the Vatican Observatory, discussed these findings during an interview with Veronica Dudo on EWTN News Nightly. According to modern astronomy, the researcher asserted that Earth could be significantly less frequent than scientists once held.

Vatican Researcher Challenges Common Worlds Theory

Astronomers spent much of modern history believing that Earth occupied an ordinary position in a universe filled with similar worlds. Graney outlined this shift in perspective while speaking on October 2, 2026. From the perspective of modern astronomy, the Earth is not a common place, Graney told Dudo. That does not mean that there are no other planets like the Earth somewhere in the universe, but certainly the universe is not full of worlds like the Earth. Nineteenth-century historical writings frequently reflected the assumption that life existed throughout the cosmos. Italian Jesuit Angelo Secchi, a pioneering astronomer of that era, wrote that stars functioned as suns distributing life to innumerables beings. Modern astronomy has since replaced that view with a recognition of planetary diversity. Observations show that Mars lacks life entirely, or at least that any life is so scarce it has not yet been found, while planets orbiting other stars appear radically different from Earth. Graney detailed these concepts in his new book, A Universe of Earths: Our Planet and Other Worlds, Copernicus to NASA, published by Oxford University Press in 2026.

Graney Dismisses Theories That Vatican Conceals Aliens

Graney dismissed persistent theories suggesting that the Vatican conceals evidence of extraterrestrial life. He stated that the genuine reality of the situation is far more ordinary than public conspiracy stories suggest. I suppose it is more boring than thinking that the Vatican is hiding aliens, he remarked. But that is how things are. Any potential life forms residing in distant parts of the universe remain too far away to ever reach Earth. Within the Vatican Observatory, Graney maintains a research focus on the history of science through the study of asteroids, galaxies, and cosmology. His work addresses how humanity perceives its planetary home within a vast universe.

Catholic News Reporting Faces Social Media Challenges

Meanwhile, media outlets have noted that access to Catholic news reporting on social media platforms faces increasing challenges.