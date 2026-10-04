Home » Technology » Five iPhone 18 Pro Features To Try First After Unboxing

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro brings massive hardware upgrades including a DSLR-like variable aperture camera, a 2nm A20 Pro chip, and faster charging speeds. Available globally following its launch, the flagship starts at $1,200 for the 256GB model, accompanied by an expanded lineup of mobile devices.

Apple altered its traditional product rollout for the fall 2026 cycle by bypassing a standard base model and introducing the iPhone 18 Pro alongside a new high-end iPhone Duo. While the iPhone Duo’s exact market arrival is distinct from the Pro’s immediate availability, prospective buyers are weighing whether the latest hardware refinements justify the investment.

Reviewers testing the new generation note that the fall 2026 event mixed things up by debuting two Pro models and the iPhone Duo instead of a new base phone, an iPhone Air, and two Pros. An iPhone Air is not expected until early 2027.

Customers can purchase either the 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro or the 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max, with storage tiers offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options.

The iPhone 18 Pro comes in four colors this year: an updated silver, a matte black, Glacier, or burgundy. The screen retains Apple’s Ceramic Shield 2 coating, which has impressed users with its scratch resistance after previous generations accumulated fine scratches.

Photo: AppleInsider

Inside The 48-Megapixel Fusion Main Camera

The 48-megapixel camera system introduces a physical variable aperture to the main lens for the first time on an iPhone. Apple is using a new sensor for the 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models, while the ultrawide and telephoto sensors retain their 48-megapixel resolution.

The system features six blades that physically open and close just like on a DSLR camera, giving photographers direct control over depth of field and light intake.

Users can manually adjust the iris or f-stop across settings including f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0. Opening the aperture to f/1.48 allows more light into dark scenes while softening the background, whereas closing down to f/4.0 increases the depth of field when capturing bright scenes.

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The aperture controls can be found by tapping the six-dot button in the Camera app, though this control only works on the main lens in 1x and 2x modes. Apple added a bunch of other manual controls for the first time, allowing users to adjust the shutter speed, focus, and white balance directly in the Camera app.

The latest Photographic Styles 3 brings the ability to change texture, adding soft skin and glow effects to portraits, applying film grain to any texture, and softening skin tones without affecting the rest of the image.

The camera setup also features an ultrawide sensor and a telephoto lens that supports an 8x zoom equivalent to 200mm on a digital SLR, a step up from previous generations.

Reviewers highlight that the new iPhone possesses a built-in hardware advantage for difficult lighting situations, thanks to the faster maximum f/1.48 aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Photo: ZDNET

Up front, the device includes an upgraded 18MP Center Stage selfie camera, representing a noticeable bump over the 16 Pro Max’s 12MP shooter.

Performance Of The A20 Pro Chip

The device runs on the new A20 Pro chip, manufactured on a 2nm process. Synthetic benchmarks in Geekbench 6.7 record a single-core score of 4,725 and a multi-core score of 12,575, compared to 3,883 and 10,017 for last year’s phone.

According to Notebookcheck, the A20 Pro GPU achieves a Geekbench 6.7 Metal score of 64,069 versus the A19 Pro’s 45,683, marking roughly a 40% performance advantage.

iPhone 18 Pro – First 33 THINGS to DO! (Tips, Tricks, Hidden Features!)

To handle sustained high-performance tasks like gaming, a recent iPhone 18 Pro teardown showed a larger vapor chamber sitting in direct contact with the A20 Pro, alongside a new thermal-pad material and a repositioned SoC.

Extended testing with demanding titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4 demonstrates that the hardware goes past Apple’s official 40% sustained performance claim once heat and throttling show up, with gaming highlighted as an area where the phone flexes.

iPhone 18 Pro Models Increase Battery Capacities

Power demands are supported by increased battery capacities across the lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro packs a 4,288 mAh battery and delivered battery performance of up to 47 hours on a single charge during testing, securing around 40 hours of usage time on average.

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max ships with a 5,567 mAh cell—the biggest an iPhone has ever shipped with—which Apple claims can handle up to 43 hours of video playback. When plugged into a compatible USB PD 3 power adapter, the device charges from 0 to 50 percent in about 15 minutes, or roughly 30 minutes if using a MagSafe charger.

Photo: TechRadar

Physically, the Pro Max model weighs in at 249 grams, making it just under 20g heavier than the 17 Pro Max and one of the heaviest phones used in years.

The front display features the Dynamic Island, where the front camera lives, which is a little smaller this year with Face ID sensors moved toward the left side of the screen and placed under the display.

Users can now have three Live Activities inside the Dynamic Island, up from two before, though reviewers note the difference in daily utility is minimal compared to the heavier 249-gram chassis and previous generations.