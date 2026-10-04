Scarlett Johansson’s skin care brand The Outset shuts down

After four years in operation, The Outset, the clean skincare brand co-founded by actress Scarlett Johansson and fashion and beauty executive Kate Foster Lengyel in March 2022, has closed its online store and wound down operations. Existing orders will still be fulfilled.

Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster Lengyel Wind Down The Outset After Four Years

The Outset officially closed its doors after four years in business, posting a farewell message on its official website that caught many regular shoppers by surprise. Launched in 2022 by Scarlett Johansson and entrepreneur Kate Foster, the clean skincare line positioned itself around a minimalist approach to sensitive skin, offering fragrance-free essentials such as cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and masks.

Johansson, 41, first announced the enterprise in 2021 as a passion project that she had envisioned for years, inspired by a passion for self-care instilled by her mother during her early teenage years after taking a step back from previous beauty deals. Co-founder Kate Foster noted that the enterprise was created to address an actual consumer need and fill a distinct void in the marketplace. Starting out with a stripped-back five-product routine featuring items priced between $32 and $54, the catalog eventually expanded to roughly 14 items, including the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, $34 Exfoliating Caffeine facial scrub, $68 Total Clarity Dark Spot Serum, and Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment.

While the brand’s e-commerce storefront has shuttered, customers have received confirmation that all existing orders will continue to be processed as usual.

“After an incredible journey, The Outset has made the decision to wind down operations, We’re so grateful to everyone who welcomed us into their routines and supported us along the way.” The Outset, via official website announcement

CEO Kate Foster Steps Down Amid Marketplace Hurdles

Behind the scenes, the brand faced mounting hurdles in a crowded marketplace. In April 2025, Business of Fashion reported that co-founder and CEO Kate Foster, 48, stepped down from her role. Over the course of its operations, the label distributed its goods through its own e-commerce platform alongside major retail partners such as Sephora, Amazon, QVC, Goop, and Nordstrom, making its television debut on QVC in 2024.

Photo: Yahoo

J.P. Kuehlwein suggested that Johansson’s deliberate choice to keep a low profile rather than plastering her face across marketing materials may have worked against long-term engagement.

“We’re using that moisturizer in a way to become Scarlett. If that’s not credible, if there’s no strong link to that, then the proposition quickly loses interest, which seems like what happened here.” J.P. Kuehlwein, adjunct associate professor of business at Columbia Business School, via ADWEEK

Priced in an accessible range, the line targeted everyday buyers, though some consumers felt the cost structure leaned heavily on celebrity association. Despite those headwinds, retail intelligence platform Charm.io estimated that the brand generated between $10 million and $25 million in sales during 2025, while Johansson holds an estimated fortune of $165 million.

Scarlett Johansson’s Beauty Brand The Outset Shuts Down After 4 Years

Loyal Shoppers React on Social Media as Celebrity Beauty Brands Face a Shifting Market

One user wrote, I’m so upset that you guys are shutting down production. 😭 This was the best skincare brand for me. I wish there would have been more transparency in this process.

The Outset’s exit arrives amid a wave of contraction across celebrity-backed cosmetics and skincare lines.

Photo: Ynetnews

Circana data shows that celebrity brands comprise roughly 1 percent of prestige sales in hair, makeup, and skincare, and around 5 percent of prestige fragrances.