Supreme Court weighs if oil companies must pay climate damages

The U.S. Supreme Court opens its new term Monday by hearing arguments on whether oil and gas companies can be forced to pay damages for climate-change impacts such as extreme heat waves, wildfires, and droughts, tackling a momentous question it has avoided for nearly a decade, latimes.com reported.

Supreme Court Ruling Could Wipe Out Climate Lawsuits

The Supreme Court is weighing whether federal law blocks state-level climate lawsuits against major fossil fuel producers.

A broad ruling against Boulder, Colorado, could wipe out dozens of similar state lawsuits nationwide, including a high-profile case brought by California.

Justice Samuel Alito recused himself from the case, leaving open the possibility of a 4-4 tie that would leave a lower-court victory for Boulder in place without setting a national precedent.

Colorado Climate Lawsuit Tests Federal Limits

The legal battle centers on a 2018 lawsuit filed in state court by the city and county of Boulder, alongside similar actions brought by California and more than two dozen blue states and municipalities against the world’s largest energy companies. Boulder seeks compensation for costs incurred to protect local property from climate change impacts, alleging that Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy engaged in decades of deception regarding fossil fuels. According to scotusblog.com, the energy companies contend that Boulder and other municipal plaintiffs are attempting to impose an enormous carbon tax that could bankrupt the industry.

Photo: cbsnews.com

The central question before the high court is whether federal law, including the Clean Air Act, preempts state law claims concerning interstate and international greenhouse gas emissions. Attorneys for Exxon and Suncor argued in court filings that allowing state courts to adjudicate global climate policy would lead to chaos. “Our federal system would disintegrate if each state could tackle inherently national or international problems by forcing its regulatory prescriptions on the other 49,” the Trump administration stated in a filing supporting the industry, as reported by latimes.com. Conversely, legal experts like UCLA law professor Alejandro Camacho described the industry’s preemption arguments as an ambitious effort to weaponize federal law to shield polluters from accountability.

Case Detail Plaintiff Perspective Defense Perspective Filing Origin Boulder County, Colorado (2018) ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy Core Legal Claim State public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and deceptive marketing Preempted by federal law and the Clean Air Act Potential Outcome State-level trials to proceed for local climate damages Dismissal of all state-level climate liability lawsuits nationwide

Justice Alito Recuses Himself from Boulder Dispute

Before issuing a ruling on the merits, the justices must determine whether they possess the jurisdiction to review the Boulder dispute, given that the case did not result in a final judgment from the state trial court, scotusblog.com noted. The bench will operate with only eight justices on Monday. Last week, Justice Samuel A. Alito announced his recusal from the case without providing a reason, though his 2025 financial disclosures revealed individual holdings in energy firms ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66, according to cbsnews.com.

Supreme Court Takes Up Case That Could Force Big Oil to Pay for Climate Damage

This absence creates a distinct possibility of a 4-4 split among the justices. A tie vote would affirm the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling allowing Boulder’s lawsuit to proceed, but it would fail to establish a binding national precedent. If the court instead issues a broad ruling in favor of the energy companies, it would effectively block all pending climate change liability suits across the United States.

Legal Scholars Weigh Potential Outcomes

The ongoing litigation mirrors historic mass tort claims against the tobacco and opioid industries, where manufacturers were accused of concealing the dangerous nature of profitable products. However, legal observers note significant differences in applying public nuisance laws to a globally distributed product like carbon emissions. Jonathan Adler, a law professor at William & Mary who filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Boulder, emphasized to cbsnews.com that the current proceeding is narrow. “This is not a judgment about whether these cases will succeed. It’s a judgment about whether folks get to make their case,” Adler said.