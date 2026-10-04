Elvis Costello Discusses My Aim Is True and Early Years

Elvis Costello’s instant-classic debut album, 1977’s My Aim Is True, was recorded in just over 24 hours while he was still punching the clock as a computer operator. Yet as Costello revealed in a recent interview on Rolling Stone Music Now, those legendary tracks only scratched the surface of his formative years. That hidden foundation is finally brought to light in the five-disc box set My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition).

Building a Classic from the Rails to the Wardrobe

Costello started writing “(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes” while riding a train to visit his mother, racing against time without a phone or pocket recorder to capture the melody.

“I was on my way to visit my mother, and the song came into my head,” Costello said during the Rolling Stone Music Now episode. “There were no tape recorders or anything like that that you carried around in your pocket, no phone, no way of memorizing it other than through repetition. So I had to make my way as swiftly as possible to my old house, and I said hello to my mum, kissed my mum on the cheek, and ran upstairs and found this old battered guitar that was on top of the wardrobe, and sat there for about an hour until I had it drilled into my brain and I wouldn’t lose it.”

When asked about the origin of the titular footwear, he admitted to having no grand design behind the imagery. He simply figured they were items absent from his own wardrobe that angels would definitely want.

Elvis Costello Unboxes ‘My Aim Is True’ 49th Anniversary Edition

Unearthing the Vulnerable Acoustic Demos of 1975 and 1976

Alongside a fresh remaster of the debut album, the new anniversary box set features The Blue Print, a collection of acoustic recordings made in 1975 and 1976. Costello sat on these intimate tapes for decades, nearly releasing them 35 years ago before pulling back out of sudden self-consciousness.

“I cannot for the life of me think why I felt they revealed too much, which is why they were never released until now,” Costello explained. “It was like showing your pictures, you know, in clothes that you now know don’t suit you.”

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Listening back to the material today, his perspective has completely shifted. He views the tracks as the honest sound of somebody learning, hoping the ambition captured on the tapes might offer confidence to younger writers discovering their own voices.

Dismantling the Myths of Stiff Records and the 1977 Punk Explosion

When his label, Stiff Records, decided to alter his name, Costello initially suspected a practical joke. Lacking bargaining power in the industry, he ultimately complied with the rebrand.

Elvis Costello on My Aim Is True, Finding His Voice and His "Angry Young Man" Image | Broken Record

The label leaned heavily into an aesthetic of ordinariness, promoting him in unfashionable clothes while turning his spectacles into visual signifiers reminiscent of Clark Kent, Buddy Holly, or Phil Silvers. Despite being grouped into the era’s musical shifts, Costello rejected the “new wave” tag entirely.

“I never felt part of any gang,” he noted, expressing his distaste for a genre term manufactured by journalists trying to categorize energetic, edgy bands that didn’t quite fit the punk mold. He similarly pushed back against historical narratives that 1977 punk swept everything before it, pointing out that many great acts struggled while mainstream charts were dominated by disco records, Fleetwood Mac, and Rod Stewart singing a song from 10, 12 years ago already.

Looking Back at Linda Ronstadt and the Los Angeles Sound

Reflecting on the broader cultural footprint of his catalog, Costello addressed his past criticisms of Linda Ronstadt’s hit cover of “Alison.” While he was initially not very polite about the track, he clarified that his frustration was aimed squarely at the Los Angeles arrangement rather than Ronstadt’s singing.