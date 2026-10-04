US Military Deploys Troops and Aircraft to Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

The United States is sending additional military forces, including troops and aircraft, to Israel as part of preparations for a potential regional escalation, security sources told Walla on Sunday. The developments arrive against the backdrop of upcoming elections in both countries.

US deploys third aircraft carrier and more Marines

Earlier reporting by The Jerusalem Post noted that the Trump administration opted to dispatch a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with a second Marine division prior to the US midterm elections. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and an additional division of US Marines are currently en route to the region for an extended deployment. The Roosevelt departed from San Francisco last Sunday.

Shortly afterward, the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Makin Island amphibious ready group also set sail from San Diego. This force includes about 2,200 Marines and personnel in the expeditionary unit, along with approximately 2,000 sailors stationed aboard the group’s three ships. These deployments compound an existing footprint of some 3,000 US troops currently stationed across Israel. Their duties involve operating air defense systems, serving as pilots and support crews, and handling logistics and headquarters operations.

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Adversaries watch political cycles for attack opportunities

A senior Israeli defense official told Walla that Israel’s enemies are watching the political cycles in both nations closely. These adversaries are considering whether and how to influence the outcomes through terrorist attacks designed to unsettle political systems without triggering a broader war. The official added that these actors understand the Israeli response this time will be very aggressive.

In parallel, Tehran is evaluating whether Washington is ready to initiate a military operation against it, adjusting its diplomatic outreach and talks accordingly. Conditions inside Iran are deteriorating on multiple fronts, particularly concerning the economy. This economic strain comes as the US has succeeded in imposing conditions under which oil tankers are departing at nearly prewar levels.

Houthi campaign could drive regional anti-Iranian coalition

Israel Defense Forces officials indicate that the military campaign against the Houthis presents an opportunity to advance broader regional initiatives. Success depends heavily on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates strengthening ties and reaching agreements to confront their shared adversary. Senior IDF officials suggest that such cooperation could encourage investment in Lebanon to displace Iranian influence exercised through Hezbollah, while also helping build an anti-Iranian coalition in preparation for another military campaign.

According to a high-ranking security source who spoke with Walla, a consensus exists that any party opting out of the current anti-Houthi operations will find themselves isolated while concurrently absorbing direct strikes from those forces.

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Preparing for Potential Escalation with Iran

As Tehran grapples with the financial strain of US penalties and compounding economic hardships, the IDF is bracing for a potential outbreak of hostilities with Iran that could quickly spiral. The military’s primary focus centers on operations required if forced to launch extensive strikes against Iran, including identifying key targets that would affect the extremist regime in Tehran.

Simultaneously, the IDF maintains close operational synchronization with the US Central Command—the authority directing American forces in the Middle East—to guard against any sudden Iranian missile barrages targeted at Israel and Jordan.