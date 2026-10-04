Baghdad Asks Trump for Permission as US Troops Leave Iraq

On September 30, the last American soldier departed Iraq, prompting Baghdad to declare four official holidays celebrating national sovereignty. Yet just four days prior, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s administration formally petitioned Washington for permission to allow Iranian civilian flights to land, exposing the complex realities of post-withdrawal governance.

As Le Courrier des Stratèges reported, the dramatic exit of the coalition forces unfolded alongside strict aviation restrictions that paralyzed the country’s airspace. While military leaders celebrated the transition of command at former coalition installations, commercial realities demonstrated the enduring reach of American financial oversight across Iraqi infrastructure.

The Ceremony at Baghdad International Airport

Speaking to the local press, Maan emphasized that the transition did not end international cooperation, framing the moment as the dawn of a relationship founded on mutual respect and Iraqi independence.

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Donald Trump described the military engagement as a costly ordeal, calling it a victory for both the United States and Iraq, and stated that a poor decision had led to the current situation.

The U.S. political response came swiftly via digital statements from Donald Trump, who characterized the decades-long military engagement as an expensive endeavor while endorsing the departure.

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The Administrative Paradox of Iraqi Sovereignty

Beneath the celebratory atmosphere of the four-day holiday, a starkly different administrative reality emerged regarding foreign policy and economic compliance.

The document revealed direct negotiations with Washington to exempt specific Iraqi airports from American sanctions targeting Iranian carriers. The exemption requests cited essential humanitarian needs, including medical transport, higher education, religious pilgrimages, and civilian interests.

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Behind these diplomatic letters lay a severe operational reality. Since the day prior, the nation’s four major commercial hubs—Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah—had completely halted all outbound and inbound flights to Iran. This shutdown was not a direct decree from Baghdad, but rather the result of foreign ground-handling companies refusing to service Iranian aircraft out of strict legal fear of the United States Department of the Treasury.

The juxtaposition of these two official actions highlights the core friction of modern Iraqi governance. While military command structures successfully transferred to national authorities, international financial mechanisms continue to dictate the practical boundaries of state autonomy.

Trump says US troops leaving Iraq, ending 'excursion into hell'

Date Event Key Official / Agency September 26, 2026 Baghdad requests U.S. sanctions waivers for Iranian flights Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi September 28, 2026 General Maan takes control of Baghdad HQ General Saad Maan September 30, 2026 Final coalition forces depart Erbil base Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell Sept 30 – Oct 3, 2026 Official “Days of Sovereignty” holidays Iraqi Government

The Security Architecture Left Behind

Understanding the fragility of this transition requires examining the current distribution of power within the state. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi assumed office in May following months of legislative gridlock after the November 2025 elections, emerging as a business figure elevated by the Coordination Framework, the dominant parliamentary Shia bloc.

Despite taking power, al-Zaidi’s cabinet remains incomplete. Parliament approved the administration in May without filling crucial security positions, most notably the Ministry of Defense. Consequently, the nation celebrated its military sovereignty without a confirmed defense minister.

Trump says US troops leaving Iraq, ending 'excursion into hell'

The institutional security apparatus relies on the regular army, the federal police, the U.S.-trained Counter-Terrorism Service, and an air force equipped with American-supplied F-16 fighter jets. General Khalid al-Tamimi, commander of the air force, reported that coalition forces had ceased operational involvement on Iraqi soil by early 2026, with national pilots recently completing a ten-day mission cycle without external assistance.

Parallel to the formal military sits the Popular Mobilization Forces, known as the Hashd al-Shaabi. Formed in June 2014 during the territorial collapse of the military against the Islamic State following a clerical call from Najaf, these groups were formally integrated into the state apparatus by a 2016 law. While theoretically answering to the Prime Minister as commander-in-chief, numerous factions maintain independent operational chains, dedicated supply depots, distinct revenue streams, and close ties to Tehran, forming the crux of ongoing disarmament and security debates.

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