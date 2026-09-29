US Forces Exit Iraq After Two Decades, Leaving Opening for Iran

US forces are completing their withdrawal from their final bases in Iraq by Wednesday, concluding a military presence that began with the 2003 invasion. The departure alters regional power dynamics, leaving a strategic opening for Iran and its allied armed groups while raising domestic concerns about security vacuums and the potential resurgence of Islamic State.

The Final Pullout and the End of a Two-Decade Chapter As September draws to a close, American military personnel are packing up their remaining installations across Iraq. This departure marks the end of a turbulent twenty-year chapter that reshaped the Middle East and cost the lives of 4,500 American service members—roughly twice the casualties suffered in the parallel war in Afghanistan. The withdrawal schedule was agreed upon in 2024 under President Joe Biden’s administration. It is now being finalized under Donald Trump’s administration, unfolding even as Washington remains engaged in a broader military confrontation with Iran. For many Iraqis, the exit of foreign troops represents a long-awaited milestone for national sovereignty. But for others, the speed and manner of the exit trigger deep anxieties about what comes next. Photo: internazionale.it

Strategic Shifts and the Growing Leverage of Tehran For years, the US-led coalition acted as a tangible counterweight to Iranian influence inside Iraq. With that military footprint disappearing, security analysts note that Tehran stands to gain considerable strategic depth. Jasim al-Bahadli, an Iraqi security analyst specializing in armed Shi’ite groups aligned with Iran, points out that the coalition’s departure removes the primary obstacle checking Iranian reach in Baghdad. Here is why that matters: pro-Iranian factions are poised to translate their newfound momentum into expanded sway over state security apparatuses and political decision-making. Celebrations are already underway among Iran-backed factions. Abu Mojtaba al-Yasiri, a commander in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, described the US withdrawal as a historic victory for resistance groups and a crushing defeat for the American project. Across the border, Iranian officials have echoed this framing. Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the National Security Commission of Iran’s Parliament, stated that lasting security will prevail in Iraq once foreign troops clear out entirely. Instagram

Security Fears and the Threat of an Islamic State Resurgence Despite official rhetoric from victorious militias, ordinary Iraqis and local leaders view the security transition with profound unease. The central government in Baghdad has struggled to fully insulate its institutions from powerful proxy dynamics. Abdulrahman al-Zobaie, a Sunni tribal leader in Fallujah—once a fierce bastion of anti-American resistance—voiced the apprehensions shared by many communities outside the Shi’ite political core. We believe Iraq is still not fully ready to take over the security file at this time, he noted, adding that a rushed departure creating a security vacuum is what citizens fear most. Iraqi security experts warn that this exact vacuum could invite adversaries beyond just Iran-backed militias to test the state’s defenses. Most notably, remnants of Islamic State could exploit the transition to stage a operational comeback, testing the limits of local security forces left to hold the line alone.

Two Decades of Entanglement on the Iraqi Battlefield The history of the US intervention in Iraq is marked by shifting phases of occupation, counterinsurgency, and withdrawal. American forces initially invaded in 2003 to topple dictator Saddam Hussein, establishing a new political order before completing a full withdrawal at the end of 2011. That absence proved short-lived. Troops returned in 2014 heading a global coalition to roll back Islamic State’s territorial caliphate, fighting a brutal multi-year campaign that ended in 2017. In the years since, Iraq functioned as a unique diplomatic and military tightrope act—maintaining simultaneous alliances with both Washington and Tehran. That delicate balance frequently fractured into open conflict on Iraqi soil. The friction peaked in January 2020 when a US drone strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport. Proxy rocket attacks on coalition bases routinely triggered American retaliatory strikes. The human toll continued right up to the final months of the deployment. In this year’s ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, 7 of the 18 US service members listed as killed lost their lives in Iraq. The final American casualty occurred in July, when an army sergeant died during the controlled detonation of a drone at a base near Erbil.

Timeline of US Military Involvement in Iraq (2003–2026) Year / Period Milestone Event Strategic Context 2003 Invasion of Iraq Toppling of Saddam Hussein and commencement of military occupation. 2011 Initial US Withdrawal Departure of combat forces following years of counterinsurgency operations. 2014–2017 Return of Coalition Forces US-led intervention to defeat Islamic State across Iraq and Syria. 2020 Baghdad Airport Strike Targeted killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, intensifying proxy clashes. 2024 Withdrawal Agreement Reached Formal accord established under the Biden administration to wind down base operations. September Final Base Evacuation Completion of the US military exit, shifting security control fully to Iraqi forces.