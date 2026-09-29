Denmark’s defense procurement agency has taken delivery of nine unmanned ground vehicles built by Dropla to train drone operators and conscripts at the Danish Defence Drone Center.

Acquisition Details and Operational Deployment

The procurement agency, operating under the Danish initials FMI, announced the acquisition of the Dropla 4×4 platforms on Sept. 28. Unmanned ground vehicles operate autonomously or via remote steering without a crew on board. FMI did not disclose the financial terms of the order or the exact arrival date of the equipment.

The acquisition marks FMI’s second purchase of unmanned ground vehicles this year. Earlier in 2026, the agency acquired eight unmanned ground vehicles for the Danish Army, which have since undergone operational testing across various scenarios.

Building Experience at the Drone Center

The newly delivered platforms arrive without weapon mounts, and FMI is actively studying how to integrate additional equipment. Defense officials are reviewing options to fit the vehicles with a remotely operated weapon station—which enables a soldier to aim and fire a machine gun from a distance—as well as upgraded communications gear.

Colonel Thomas Øgendahl Knudsen, head of FMI’s land division, noted that unmanned systems are evolving rapidly, making it vital for the Danish military to build operational experience and integrate the technology into regular soldier training.

“The new vehicles let the drone center work with ground drones while exploring how the technology could be used across the armed forces in the future,” Knudsen said.

From Ukrainian Roots to Danish Headquarters

Dropla Tech was founded in 2023 by four Ukrainian entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, the firm maintains its engineering and operations teams in Ukraine. The company is widely known for its Blue Eyes artificial intelligence system, designed to detect mines, improvised explosive devices, and loitering drones without requiring a cloud connection. Dropla states the system has confirmed more than 5,000 explosive threats in Ukraine.

Modular Platforms and Combat Testing

The firm manufactures two modular unmanned ground vehicle platforms, the Dropla 4×4 and Dropla 6×6, both configured for missions including casualty evacuation, cargo delivery, reconnaissance, remote weapon stations, and counter-drone operations. Furthermore, Dropla has signed an agreement with the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics to integrate its Burya weapon turret onto the vehicles.

The Danish military previously collaborated with Dropla during a six-month innovation project that concluded over the summer, where armed forces tested a prototype built for evacuation and logistics. That initial four-wheel platform was expanded to six wheels following recommendations from the military to improve vehicle stability.

Venture Backing and Scale Ambitions

Dropla secured €2.4 million ($2.7 million) in 2025 from investors including Denmark’s state Export and Investment Fund, followed by an undisclosed investment in July 2026 from the U.S.-Ukrainian group MITS Capital, as the company seeks to scale production up to 3,000 unmanned ground vehicles annually.