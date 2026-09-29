Australia’s Reserve Bank Raises Interest Rate to 4.6 Percent

Australia’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate to 4.6 percent, reaching its highest level since 2011 and delivering an immediate financial squeeze to millions of households already grappling with stubborn inflation and rising living costs.

The RBA’s 25-Basis-Point Move and Global Pressures

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia implemented a 25-basis-point increase, pushing the cash rate to 4.6 percent. This marks the fourth rate hike of the year, bringing total tightening in 2026 to 100 basis points. Economists polled by Reuters had widely anticipated the move as policymakers race to contain persistent price pressures.

In its official statement, the monetary board noted that previously flagged upside risks have firmly materialized. Chief among these drivers are ongoing geopolitical disruptions, specifically pointing out that the United States-Israel war on Iran has broadened and driven global energy prices much higher than initial forecasts assumed. Furthermore, rapid price increases for technology-related goods are being fueled by an AI-driven surge in global tech costs.

“The Middle East conflict remains unresolved, and there are scenarios where inflation is higher and activity lower than forecast,” the central bank’s monetary board stated, adding that global oil supply disruptions continue maintaining upward pressure on both international and domestic energy prices.

Stubborn Inflation and the Threat of Mortgage Stress

Australia’s annual rate of inflation stood at 3.5 percent in July, remaining stubbornly above the central bank’s targeted 2 percent to 3 percent band. While inflation hit a high of 4.6 percent in March, recent data shows the economy struggling to force prices back down to target levels, with Bank of America noting that core inflation patterns point toward accelerating rather than converging price growth.

Photo: cnbc.com

The escalation in borrowing costs directly translates to heavier mortgage burdens for Australian families. Research from Roy Morgan published earlier in September indicated that nearly one-third of Australian mortgage holders—representing roughly 1.8 million people—were already at risk of “mortgage stress” as of July, defined as households spending between 25 percent and 45 percent of their after-tax income on loan repayments.

Australia’s economy is already cooling in tandem with the tighter monetary policy. Second-quarter growth slowed to 2.1 percent, down from 2.5 percent in the first three months of the year.

Government Response and Broader Economic Strain

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged the profound difficulties the decision creates for the public, even as he emphasized that the executive branch operates independently from monetary policy settings.

“We know a lot of Australians are under pressure and this will make things harder,” Chalmers posted on X, noting that inflation and interest rates are climbing globally. “Inflation and interest rates are going up around the world but we know that doesn’t take the sting out of today’s decision.”

Chalmers outlined the government’s ongoing fiscal strategy to combat the broader macroeconomic squeeze, pointing to responsible budget management, the rollout of tax cuts, cost-of-living relief measures, and long-term structural challenges within an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Financial markets reacted with relative calm to the policy announcement.