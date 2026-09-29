Republicans Plot to Block Trump Funding Cancellations After $810M Cut

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are quietly plotting legislative roadblocks to curb President Donald Trump’s executive power over federal spending, reacting to a late-breaking maneuver that clawed back $810 million in congressionally enacted cash. The aggressive use of the “pocket rescission” strategy in the final days of the fiscal year has left lawmakers fuming across party lines, sparking a fresh constitutional showdown over America’s purse strings.
The Anatomy of the Late-Hour Pocket Rescission
The latest fiscal standoff erupted after President Trump declared Friday that he had unilaterally nixed $810 million across several targeted programs approved by Congress. This marks the second time in two years the administration has deployed the pocket rescission tactic to automatically claw back federal funds as the fiscal calendar winds down.
Because the House of Representatives has adjourned until after the midterms, and lawmakers previously secured a short-term funding patch keeping government operations afloat only through mid-December, Congress relinquished its primary leverage. Consequently, it is too late to stop the targeted funds from officially expiring when the fiscal year concludes late Wednesday.
Decades-old impoundment law permits a president to submit a formal rescission request to Congress, requiring the administration to freeze the designated money for 45 days while lawmakers debate its fate. However, Trump administration officials maintain that submitting a package less than 45 days before the fiscal year’s close legally guarantees the funds will expire on Sept. 30.
Describing the administration’s timeline strategy as a deceptive maneuver, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the executive branch’s approach during a Monday press briefing. “I think Congress needs to save ourselves,” Murkowski told reporters, adding that lawmakers should not rely solely on favorable judicial rulings to protect their constitutional spending authority.
Bipartisan Pushback and the December Funding Battle
Determined to prevent a repeat of these late-stage cancellations during the final two years of Trump’s presidency, lawmakers from both parties are exploring legislative countermeasures. The most immediate vehicle for these restrictions is the impending December deadline to avert a government shutdown.
Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) confirmed Monday evening that her committee is actively examining legislative options. “We’re already looking at whether there’s language we can put in the next set of appropriations bills that would prohibit this from happening,” Collins told reporters, while noting that the effort will require intricate legal drafting.
Such an initiative will demand strict bipartisan cooperation, particularly given past legislative friction. Following a similar pocket rescission last year that canceled $4.9 billion in foreign aid—a move ultimately shielded by the Supreme Court until the funds expired—Democrats repeatedly attempted to attach protective language to spending bills. Those prior efforts stalled when Republican colleagues objected.
Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the Senate appropriations panel, pointed to those past roadblocks during Monday’s discussions. “I have been trying to get that language in there. … The Republicans objected,” Murray told reporters.
Navigating the Threshold for a Presidential Veto
For Republican appropriators eager to rein in executive spending actions, any legislative fix must account for the high hurdle of overcoming a presidential veto. Senior GOP lawmakers are openly questioning whether they can marshal the necessary legislative majorities.
“How many votes does it take to bar him?” asked South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, a senior Republican appropriator. “Depending upon the strategy that you’re talking about, it’s going to be a vetoable item. If that’s the case, then you’ve got to have two-thirds in the House and the Senate. So we have to talk about things we can actually get done.”
Among the strategies under consideration is a targeted ban prohibiting the executive branch from transmitting rescission packages during the final quarter of the fiscal year. Because the pocket rescission relies entirely on running out the clock in the closing weeks of September, cutting off that specific window could neutralize the tactic entirely.
Yet, skepticism remains regarding the necessity of new statutes. Some conservative lawmakers argue that drafting additional legislation is ultimately redundant, contending that strict limitations on executive impoundment are already clearly established within existing federal law.
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